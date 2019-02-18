Dow Jones Winning: Why China’s Stock Market Surging For First Time in 3 Months is Crucial

For the first time in 3 months, the Chinese stock market has recorded a 3 percent increase triggered by the optimistic prospect of a comprehensive trade deal. The Dow Jones is nearing the 26,000 point mark after initiating a strong rally in the past two weeks.

The solid movement of the CSI 300 Index, which replicates the performance of top 300 stocks in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, has shown that investors in Asia highly anticipate the trade talks with the U.S. to see significant progress in the weeks to come.

The CSI 300 Index made robust gains in anticipation of satisfactory trade talks between the US and China. | Source: TradingView

The Dow Jones recorded a 1.3 percent rise on February 17 and is en route to breaking out of the 26,000 point level for the first time since November.

Read the full story on CCN.com.