Dow jumps 200 points on renewed trade optimism

Stocks are making one final push for an end-of-the-year rally.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.57%, or 13.79 points, as of 10:15 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) jumped 0.89%, or 205.42 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) edged higher by 0.45%, or 29.56 points.

Despite Monday’s upturn, the three major indices are still firmly in the red for the full-year 2018. As of market close Friday, the S&P 500 was down 7%, the Dow was lower by 6.7% and the Nasdaq was down 4.6% for the year.

Monday’s session comes on the heels of a volatile holiday-shortened week for stocks, during which the Dow posted its worst Christmas Eve performance on record before skyrocketing more than 1,000 points during the next trading session on Wednesday.

A fresh dose of optimism for U.S.-China trade relations helped send equity futures higher Monday morning. President Donald Trump over the weekend wrote in a Twitter post that he “had a long and very good call with President Xi [Jinping] of China. Deal is moving along very well…Big progress being made!”

New data from China pointed to the ongoing trade war’s impact on sentiment and stimulus to the economy heading into 2019. The country’s manufacturing purchasing managers index dropped to an about two-year low of 49.4 in December as new orders and input and output prices weakened. Readings of under 50 indicate contraction.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon More

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has entered its tenth day of a partial shutdown, with few signs of progress toward a deal that Congress and Trump would be willing to agree upon. Trump and congressional Democrats have been caught in an impasse over demands for $5 billion in funding for a southern barrier with Mexico, a central promise of Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Thursday, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is set to become Speaker of the House as Democrats take control over the House of Representatives. Congressional Democrats have been widely opposed to funding for the wall, and her challenge will be to pass a spending bill that appeases both her party’s and the president’s demands. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that his chamber will only vote on a deal that has all congressional leaders and the president’s support.

2019 Outlook

2018 was a rollercoaster year for investors, but some analysts are optimistic that equities will push higher in 2019. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist for Oppenheimer, on Monday initiated a year-end 2019 price target for the S&P 500 of 2,960, or 16.9 times the firm’s 2019 earnings per share estimate of $175. The price target implies about 19% upside from the S&P 500’s closing price on Friday.

Stoltzfus noted that the fourth-quarter slide in stock prices dragged the S&P 500 below the firm’s previous 2018 price target of 3,000. He attributed the drawdown to factors including the trade war with China, fears about the direction of Federal Reserve monetary policy, a precipitous drop in the price of oil and concerns of domestic and international economic growth slowdown.

“With the last Fed decision of the year behind us and the market having gone through a dramatic pullback since, we believe that barring an appearance of a ‘black swan’ event, or the shock of a bolt from the blue, the worst of the declines experienced by stocks in 2018 are behind us,’ Stolzfus wrote in a note.

Other analysts are less optimistic about the year ahead in light of the recent downturn in equity prices, with the S&P 500 down about 15.5% from its intraday high from September 21 as of market close on Friday.

Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, reduced his 2019 year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 2,665 from 3,079 as of December 21. And Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist Credit Suisse and previously the biggest bull on Wall Street, slashed his 2019 price target to 2,925 from 3,350 earlier this month.