Dow (NYSE:DOW) shareholders are still up 112% over 3 years despite pulling back 7.2% in the past week

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 82% in three years isn't amazing.

While the stock has fallen 7.2% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Dow moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Dow has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Dow the TSR over the last 3 years was 112%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Dow shareholders are down 16% for the year (even including dividends), falling short of the market return. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 28% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dow better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Dow you should know about.

