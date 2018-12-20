Dow slide continues as negative mood persists following Federal Reserve's rate hike forecast

The Dow Jones industrial average is under pressure Thursday following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike and plans for two more hikes in 2019.

The worst December for stocks since 1931 keeps getting worse.

The Dow remains under pressure and is trading sharply lower again Thursday amid a negative reaction to the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike, and suggestion that two more increases are coming next year. Investors fear the continued rise in borrowing costs will cause the economy to slow

At 1:15 p.m., Tthe Dow Jones industrial average was down 385 points, or 1.7 percent. The technology-packed Nasdaq briefly slipped into bear market territory, after dipping more than 20 percent from its late August peak.

And the broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index is now down more than 10 percent from the end of September, which marks its worst start to December since 1931, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The large-company stock index fell 14.53 percent in 1931 during the Great Depression, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Investors, who are growing increasingly worried about the central bank causing a recession by boosting interest rates too aggressively, were disappointed in the Fed chief Jerome Powell's decision Wednesday not to signal a halt to its rate-hike plans next year.

Stock investors are pushing prices lower due to Powell's "Grinch-like decision," Edward Yardeni. chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, told clients in a note.

Politics were also roiling markets. Investors were also keeping a watch on contentious politics in Washington, D.C., which raised fears that lawmakers might not be able to agree on a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend.

The broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, which is off 1.5 percent Thursday, kicked off the session down 14.5 percent and deep in so-called correction territory, defined as a drop of 10 percent or more from a high. The current correction is now worse than the average price drop of about 14 percent in corrections during the post-World War II era, according to data from CFRA, a Wall Street research firm.

The Nasdaq composite, which began trading 18.2 percent below its August peak, was down 1.8 percent. The technology-packed Nasdaq is nearing an official bear market, or a decline of 20 percent or more from its record closing high of 8109.69 on August 29. The Russell 2000, a small cap stock index, is already in bear market territory.

