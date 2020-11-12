(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.72 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 29,231.91. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.99 points, or 0.28%, at 3,562.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.07 points, or 0.14%, to 11,802.50 at the opening bell.





(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)