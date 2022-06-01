Dow, S&P futures inch up ahead of economic data; Salesforce climbs

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People pass by the Salesforce Tower and Salesforce.com offices in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • James B. Bullard
    Federal Reserve Bank president

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday after Salesforce posted robust quarterly results, while investors awaited factory activity data for cues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

Shares of Salesforce jumped 8.6% in premarket trading after the enterprise software firm raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook and said it did not see any material impact from the uncertain broader economic environment.

The ADP report, due on Thursday, is expected to show U.S. private payrolls rose by 300,000 jobs last month, after rising by 247,000 in April. Construction spending data and ISM manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading for May is scheduled to be released after market opens.

The closely watched nonfarm payrolls report will be released on Friday, which will provide more insights into how the jobs market is faring amid a labor crunch and rising costs.

Investors will also parse comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and New York Fed President John Williams, due to speak later in the day, for clues on the timeline of monetary policy tightening.

Hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and higher oil prices sapped risk appetite on Tuesday, with Wall Street's three major indexes closing lower following a rally last week.

Uncertainty about the U.S. central bank's policy move, the war in Ukraine, prolonged supply chain snarls due COVID-19 lockdowns in China and higher Treasury yields have rocked stock markets, with the benchmark S&P 500 index down 13.3% year-to-date.

At 6:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06%, while the Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.12%.

Warner Bros Discovery fell 1.9% after Britain's competition watchdog said it had started investigating BT Group's deal to combine its sports broadcasting business with the media and streaming firm.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph 3 to say private jobs data is scheduled for release on Thursday, not Wednesday)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan to deepen security ties with U.S., says Tsai

    STORY: Taipei's government has complained of a rising threat from China."The U.S. Department of Defense is now proactively planning cooperation between the U.S. National Guard and Taiwan's defence forces," Tsai said during a press event with visiting U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth in Taipei.Tsai noted that Duckworth was one of the main sponsors of the Taiwan Partnership Act, which had received bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress but has yet to become law.Duckworth said she was visiting to reiterate that her country stands with Taiwan, and that there was "tremendous" support for the island from U.S. lawmakers.The visit comes after U.S. President Joe Biden angered China by appearing to signal a change in a U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" on Taiwan by saying the United States would get involved militarily if China were to attack the island.

  • After two months, a scarred Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown ends

    Following two months of frustration, despair and economic loss, Shanghai's draconian COVID-19 lockdown ended at midnight on Wednesday morning, prompting celebrations tempered with fear that an outbreak could return. Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, use public transport and drive their cars - a moment that for many in China's largest and most cosmopolitan city felt like it would never arrive. Dancing retirees, a common evening sight in Chinese cities, strutted their stuff for the first time in months in open air plazas and along the Huangpu river.

  • Market check: Stocks turn lower, Treasury yields rise in choppy session

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre takes a look at markets in the red heading into the day's final trading hour, the bond market, sector gains and losses, the software and semiconductor spaces, and commodity price actions.

  • Tesla short sellers have made nearly $7 billion so far this year

    Betting against megacap tech stocks has been one of this year's more profitable trading strategies

  • Championship would cost Celtics about $11M in luxury-tax distribution

    The Celtics got below the luxury-tax line on trade-deadline day.

  • Inflation is Biden’s ‘top economic priority,’ White House adviser says

    Brian Deese, National Economic Council director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Powell, the administration's inflation plan, tariffs, taxes on billionaires, the baby formula shortage, and BTS coming to the White House to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate.&nbsp;

  • Finland ambassador to Singapore: Ukraine war, WWII push Helsinki to deepen NATO ties

    Finland had to seek membership with NATO as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has transformed the Nordic country’s security thinking, said its ambassador to Singapore, Antti Vänskä.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off As Bitcoin Soars; Oil Prices Jump As EU Bans Russian Oil

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Tuesday. Bitcoin soared, while oil prices jumped to a two-month high on a partial Russian oil embargo.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Losses For Market Rally; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Top Gun or Not, Here's How to Trade Paramount and Avoid the Danger Zone

    Ever hear of John L. Burns? The movie, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise who reprised his role from 1986's "Top Gun" drew $126M over the three-day weekend. Remember the U.S. Navy recruiters setting up tables inside movie theaters in 1986?

  • Tesla Makes Pitch to Turn Texas Homes Into ‘Virtual Power Plants’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is hoping to turn some Texas homes into “virtual power plants” after tests showed its home batteries can be quickly tapped to reduce stress on the state grid.Tesla is making the push after trying a project that pooled together 64 northern Texas homes outfitted with rooftop solar and Powerwall batteries. The pilot project showed that the setup can tap spare battery capacity and provide grid services within seconds, executives said Tuesday at a grid workshop hosted by Elo

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years

    These highly innovative stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq enduring a peak decline of 31%.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Should You Now Consider Disposing Your PayPal (PYPL) Shares Before it Becomes Too Late?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Aristotle Core Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Atlantic’s Core Equity Composite posted a total return of -6.79% gross of fees (-6.89% net of fees), underperforming the S&P 500 […]

  • 3 Passive Income Powerhouse Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in June

    2022 hasn't exactly been an easy year for investors. Unlike the bear market of Q4 2018 or the pandemic-induced bear market of spring 2020, this bear market could be a long slog as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation, supply chains remain constrained, and geopolitical tensions are intensifying. Another worry for investors is valuations.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.