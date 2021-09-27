Tech megacaps, chipmakers set to drag Nasdaq lower at open

FILE PHOTO: A Wall St. street sign is seen near the NYSE in New YorkNYSE in New York
Devik Jain
·3 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set to fall at the open on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis shed more than 153 points, or 1%, weighed down by Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc.

Industrials Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, which tend to benefit from an economic rebound, inched higher.

Investors moved into value and cyclical stocks from tech-heavy growth names after the Federal Reserve last week indicated it could begin unwinding its bond-buying program by as soon as November, and may raise interest rates in 2022.

Although monetary tightening is frequently seen as a drag on stocks, some investors view the Fed's stance as a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy.

"You're seeing sort of very broad top line pressure on some of the things like technology shares. You might see that happening as the week goes on as well. That's going to be an everyday watch," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

"Interest in the cyclicals will continue to be at the forefront of investors minds as interest rates trend higher. This is the sort of go-to trade right now."

The S&P 500 Value index is down 1.4% so far this month, but still outperforming its growth counterpart.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp rose 2% and 1.6% in premarket trade, respectively, tracking crude prices, while big lenders including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp gained about 1%. [O/R]

Wall Street ended a turbulent week with slight increases on Friday, although the benchmark S&P 500 index was on track to break its seven-month winning streak on concerns related to higher potential corporate taxes and China Evergrande's default.

Goldman Sachs strategists said the 2022 outlook for return-on-equity (ROE) on U.S. stocks is more challenging as margins stabilize and corporate taxes rise.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16.5 points, or 0.37%.

Investors will now watch for a raft of economic indicators, including inflation report and the ISM manufacturing index this week to gauge the pace of the recovery, as well as bipartisan talks over raising the $28.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The U.S. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to prevent the second partial government shutdown in three years, while a vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for Thursday.

Among other stocks, chipmakers Nvidia Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc slipped between 0.6% and 1.1% as widening power shortages in China threatened to curb production.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple will fix bug preventing iPhone 13 owners from unlocking with Apple Watch

    Apple has promised to fix a bug that prevents iPhone 13 owners from unlocking their phone using their Apple Watch.

  • Arizonans favor relocation of Afghan refugees, but not necessarily to Arizona

    Arizona voters predominantly are welcoming of their new neighbors who fled a Taliban takeover of their home country but are split on making them their new neighbors, polling shows.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook Buys Lavish Estate in La Quinta’s Madison Club

    This deal actually closed a very long time ago, back near the dawn of time. (Two years ago, to be more precise, long before COVID-19 had entered the general lexicon and face masks were a political talking point.) But although long suspected, it’s taken until now to finally confirm that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer […]

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Love Dividends? 2 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    The stock market has pulled back a little and these two reliable dividend payers look like they are on sale. It could be time to buy.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Stocks We're Ready to Buy if the Market Crashes This Month

    These tech stocks are riding secular growth trends, but would be especially good buys if there's a market pullback.

  • It's hard to be bearish on the stock market as risk-happy Millennials inherit $2 trillion per year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Lee identified four factors that show why investors ought to take a long-term bullish view on stocks - perhaps even through 2038.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Canopy Growth Makes Another Big Move Towards U.S. Expansion

    Expansion into the U.S. pot market is a key area of focus for Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). The company was working on deals to enter the U.S. well before its peers explored this opportunity. In 2019, it inked a still-pending deal with multi-state operator Acreage Holdings to accelerate its growth into the market, but that deal will only happen if and when the U.S. opens for business through federal legalization.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Great Growth Prospects

    Many investors appreciate the income that dividend stocks pay. If you're looking for dividends with great yield and share growth, consider Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). All three of these stocks have yields above 5% and a recent history of dividend increases.

  • PBOC promises to protect consumers as Evergrande teeters

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market on Monday and injected more cash into the banking system, the clearest sign yet the authorities could move to contain contagion risks from ailing developer China Evergrande. Once the epitome of an era of helter-skelter borrowing and building in China, Evergrande has now become the poster child of a crackdown on developers' debts that has left investors large and small sweating on their exposure. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) made no mention of Evergrande in a statement posted to its website, which contained just a line on housing along with promises to make its monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate.