Wall Street opens higher as banks, energy stocks rebound

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as energy and banking shares rebounded from a sharp selloff that was triggered by growth worries and has put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track for their biggest weekly fall since mid-June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.6 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34,457.51. The S&P 500 rose 8.6 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 4,329.38​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 18.6 points, or 0.13%, to 14,578.428 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

