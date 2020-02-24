The Dow is on pace for its biggest 1-day drop in 3 years

Coronavirus fears have led to a stock plunge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 979 points, or 3.4 percent, lower at Monday's opening, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day point drop in three years, per CNBC. The record currently belongs to a 1,175-point decline in February 2018. At the moment, the drop is the third-highest in that timeframe, and the Dow has erased its gains for the year, per Bloomberg.









S&P 500 registers its biggest drop since August, Dow Jones erased its gains for the year. #BQMarketNow Read more: https://t.co/VSYdnuxalD pic.twitter.com/7B4Ysxdp6S — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) February 24, 2020

The other major indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, fell 3.2 percent and 4 percent, respectively, and several major industries, especially those that rely heavily on Chinese consumers, have also taken hits as a result of the virus' global spread, which now has countries like Italy, Iran, and South Korea undertaking significant measures to contain it.









More stats on the #coronavirus’s impact on global business: -$29 billion loss in airline revenue

-China auto sales down 92%

-387 Procter & Gamble suppliers in China interrupted

-Adidas sales in China down 85%https://t.co/P86EPreRrg





— Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) February 22, 2020

More stories from theweek.com

The real third way in 2020

Democratic rivals try to dent Sanders' frontrunner status

Trump's host on his India visit is a fervent vegetarian. The White House is apparently nervous about the menus.

