Stocks are mixed in afternoon trading as trade and recession concerns linger

U.S. stocks were mixed in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors began to shrug off overnight news from abroad that initially sparked concerns about a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 25,978, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained around 2 points, or 0.07%, to 2,884. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 25 points, or 0.32%, to 7,859 in afternoon trading.

Overnight, central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all cut rates, taking traders by surprise. Industrial production in Germany recorded the largest drop in nearly a decade, further compounding recession fears.

Earlier, the Dow had lost 2% as risk-averse traders instead poured money into bonds as a safe investment. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond had neared its record low of 2.0882% reached in July 2016.

“I think that signaled a slowing economy and unsettled equities investors,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers, LLC. “On any given day, [stocks] are quick to move on the news flow, which has been exacerbated by the trade negotiations.”

55% of Americans want a side hustle: Here's how to start

Democrats or Republicans: Which party has the best plan to fix Social Security?

All three major indexes had their worse rout of the year on Monday after China allowed its currency to fall to a politically sensitive level against the U.S. dollar and said it would halt purchases of all U.S. agricultural goods.

The country said it was in response to “trade protectionism,” ostensibly fingering a new trade threat President Trump made last week. He vowed to enact 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, goods that would more directly hit the American consumer in the wallet.

America should apply Cold War lesson: Compete hard, hold fast to our values

Longer term, the outlook for markets will depend on how the trade conflict between the United States and China plays out. Global investors have grown nervous lately about the possible impact that the trade war could have on the economy and corporate profits.

But China's decision to allow its currency to stabilize Tuesday suggested Beijing might hold off from aggressively allowing the yuan to weaken as a way to respond to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

"It's too early to even try and associate this with any form of optimism given the events of the last week," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"There's been a lot to digest and I wonder whether investors are simply taking a step back and doing just that."

Wicker expects the market volatility to continue as the uncertainty surrounding trade and the direction of the global economy remains. But long-term investors, largely everyday Americans saving for retirement in their 401(k)s or other accounts, should tune out the wild swings.

“It’s really about time in the market and not timing the market that’s important,” Wicker said. “Jumping out may feel good in the short term, but you then need to make a second decision when to come back in.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stock market: Dow lower, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq turn positive