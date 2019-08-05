Dow plunges almost 700 points as trade war escalation with China pummels stock market

Investors dumped U.S. stocks in afternoon trading Monday, interpreting a sharp decline in China's currency as an escalation in the trade war between that country and Washington.

China allowed the yuan to drop to seven per U.S. dollar, an 11-year low and a politically sensitive level. A weaker Chinese currency can help boost that country’s exports by making them cheaper while hurting foreign competition.

"Trade continues to trend in the wrong direction ... any hopes of a quick resolution with China are fading quickly," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial.

"At the same time, don't forget the calendar," he added. "August has been the worst month of the year for the S&P 500 over the past 10 years. Now like clockwork, stocks are weak during this tricky time of the year."

A man with a parasol walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. More

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 683 points, or 2.58%, to 25,802, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index tumbled almost 76 points, or 2.58%, to 2,856.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell the most of the major indexes, losing 253 points, or 3.16%, to 7,751 in afternoon trading.

Trade tensions intensify

The 1.4% decline in the yuan comes after President Trump last week rattled markets when he promised to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

Unlike the previous tariffs on China, this round would include goods and services that would target items like iPhones that most Americans buy, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

"Up to this point, the tariffs were largely sequestered off where it affected the fewest number of people," Cox said. "This escalation will affect basically everyone."

The threat of the new tariffs also interrupted a brief truce in a trade war that has disturbed global supply chains and hampered growth.

Currency worries

The People's Bank of China blamed the yuan's decline on "trade protectionism," a reference to Trump's tariff hikes in a fight over Beijing's trade surplus and technology policies.

The U.S. has long complained about China’s currency, and the move could be construed as a way for China to turn the yuan into a weapon in the midst of a trade war.

Beijing appears to have decided "the currency is now also considered part of the arsenal to be drawn upon," said Robert Carnell, analyst at bank ING.

But Cox also noted that some of the yuan's weakness could also be because of the ongoing discord in Hong Kong.

"It would not be out of the realm of possibility when you have civil unrest in economic powerhouses," he said. "It would be normal."

What's hurting on Wall Street

Wall Street is coming off of its worst week of the year after Trump on Thursday threatened more tariffs on Chinese goods just as both nations are trying to negotiate an end to the damaging trade war.

Technology stocks took the worst hit in the early going as many of those companies stand to suffer more than other sectors if the trade war between the U.S. and China continues to escalate. Apple fell 4.85% and Microsoft fell 3.21%.