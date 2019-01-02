The Dow is poised to kick off the first trading day of 2019 with steep losses, extending a bruising period for stocks that resulted in the market's biggest annual drop since 2008 last year.

In pre-market trading, Wall Street was awash in red ink, with the Dow Jones industrial average down more than 400 points. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, a broader gauge of the U.S. market, was trading 1.6 percent lower.

The Dow, which declined 5.6 percent in 2018 -- its biggest decline since the financial crisis 10 years ago -- was on the defensive Wednesday after a weak factory report in China raised fears about a slowing global economy.

"Not a good start to the year," Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group said in a research report before the opening bell. "The culprit behind today's weakness is poor economic data out of China."

Volatility returned to Wall Street in the final three months of the year, with both the Dow and S&P 500 narrowly avoiding a bear market drop of 20 percent after cratering under the weight of fears of recession, concern about the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates too aggressively, trade war uncertainties and signs of a global economic slowdown.

Many of the same worries that plagued the market last year are still weighing on markets as the calendar flips to 2019.

Market returns in 2019 will hinge on Fed interest rate policy, whether the economy can continue to grow and avoid recession, and whether the U.S. trade fight with China can be resolved.

Investors are expecting profits of U.S. companies to slow markedly from 2018, when earnings growth topped 20 percent.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dow poised to start 2019 sharply lower as weak Chinese data spark growth fears