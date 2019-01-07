Dow: The secrets of successful stock investing from veteran markets reporter

If anyone understands how bear markets and plunging stock prices can upend a sense of calm and financial well-being, it’s me.

I’ve spent the past 19 years at USA TODAY reporting and writing about the unpredictable Dow Jones Industrial Average’s good and bad days. And even though the Dow was rising and in a bull market for 15 of those years, the best lessons I learned about investing – and about myself and the way my brain and psyche react to violent market swings – came when stocks were going down.

Today is my last day writing about Wall Street at USA TODAY after voluntarily accepting an early retirement package from the newspaper’s parent, Gannett.

In my final column, I'll share what I’ve learned about the market and personal finance since my first day here.

In a two-decade run as a stock market reporter, “the market” has been my friend, but also an enemy.

The thousands of stocks that I have owned through mutual funds made me and my family a lot of money. Like millions of other Americans, I’m an individual investor with 401(k), IRA and 529 savings accounts whose fortunes rise and fall with the market. But the stock market has also periodically masqueraded as a thief, occasionally draining a sizable chunk of my hard-earned investment dollars from my account balances.

More Money: Dow closes up more than 700 points after blockbuster job report and Fed rate fears ease

More Money: Want great quality of life? These are the best cities to live in every state across US

More Money: Sears deadline expires: Will Eddie Lampert's last-minute offer avoid liquidation?

I both revere and fear the stock market. It’s a nature-like force whose movements are amplified by a mass herd mentality around the globe. The market, I’ve come to realize, is everyone, everywhere with a finger on the buy or sell button.

In good times, the market can make your financial dreams come true, like paying for college or saving enough to retire or amassing $1 million. But in bad times, it has the destructive power of a Category 5 hurricane that can test your faith in investing and make you second guess why you even invest in stocks. But I’ve learned that just as the sun reappears following the rain, winds and flooding from a big storm, so do the green arrows after a bad stretch on Wall Street.

9/6/18 10:31:50 AM -- New York, NY -- NY Bureau mugs. -- Adam Shell Photo by Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: RD 137330 9/6/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] More

I started on March 20, 2000, which turned out to be 10 days after the market top that signaled the end of the 1990s bull run and coming dot-com stock bust. The Nasdaq plunged nearly 4 percent on my first day.

I spent the next 19 months covering my first bear market and explaining to readers why stocks kept going down. Most of the blame was heaped on irrationally exuberant investors who had driven up fledgling and profit-starved internet stocks to sky-high valuations.

I survived that bear, which sliced the broad market’s value nearly in half. But the swoon left a lasting imprint on my psyche and taught me to respect the stock market like hockey players in the NHL who fear a lethal enforcer on the other team.

In some small way, I feel like my byline is part of Wall Street history.

And why not? I covered the two biggest market downturns since the Great Depression – the 2000-02 bear market following the internet stock implosion and the nearly 57 percent drubbing the market suffered in 2007-09 after the real estate bust and banking crisis ushered in the Great Recession.

My years covering the market haven’t been all doom and gloom, however. I chronicled the 2002-07 bull market that saw stock prices double after the dot-com bust and I have written extensively about the current bull – the longest in history – which began nearly 10 years ago in March 2009.