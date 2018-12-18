Stocks jump after sell-off

U.S. stocks rebounded after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level since October 2017 on Monday.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.61%, or 15.33 points, as of 11:12 a.m. ET. The Dow (^DJI) advanced 0.85%, or 199.4 points, while the Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose 0.85%, or 58.7 points.

U.S. stocks found their footing amid a mixed performance among global equity markets. Stocks in Asia wallowed in the red after China’s President Xi Jinping delivered an 80-minute speech promising that China’s economy will produce “miracles that will impress the world,” but failed to provide specifics on plans to address China’s slowing growth, rising debt or the trade war. Europe’s major indices were mixed Tuesday morning ET.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its latest meeting Tuesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its final monetary policy decision of the year at the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday. Policymakers are widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, marking the fourth rate increase this year. Investors will be paying more attention to the FOMC’s tone for the path forward for monetary policy, which will be reflected in its latest policy statement and in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s statements to the press Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect the message to be that the Fed remains upbeat on the outlook and expects to raise rates further in the coming quarters,” analysts from Deutsche Bank said in a note. “But that pace of normalization is likely to slow next year from its recent quarterly rate as the path forward becomes more data dependent.”

Analysts from TD Securities noted that the “key factors that will determine when the Fed hikes in 2019 include the inflation outlook, which has softened recently, as well as the evolution of risks around trade policy, fading stimulus and slowing global growth.”

“We expect the Fed to keep an eye on financial conditions as well, but not attempt to put a floor under risk assets,” they added.

President Donald Trump wrote a pointed Twitter post to Fed policymakers on Tuesday, warning them not to make a “mistake” at their meeting. This follows a series of public attacks on the Fed over its recent path of rate hikes.

“I hope the people over at the Fed will read today’s Wall Street Journal Editorial before they make yet another mistake,” Trump said in the post. “Also, don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is. Stop with the 50 B’s. Feel the market, don’t just go by meaningless numbers. Good luck!”

Trump’s tweet apparently refers to the Wall Street Journal’s “Time for a Fed Pause” published Monday evening. The “50 B’s” may be a reference to the Fed’s current policy of allowing a maximum of $50 billion in bonds run off without reinvestment per month in an effort to reduce its balance sheet.

Treasuries on the long end of the yield curve ticked down on Tuesday hours before policymakers were set to meet. The yield on the 10-year and 30-year notes each ticked down 2.3 basis points as of 7:57 a.m. ET, to 2.834% and 3.091%, respectively.

STOCKS: CBS withholds Les Moonves’s severance package, Johnson & Johnson announces $5 billion buyback program

CBS (CBS) will withhold former CEO Les Moonves’s $120 million severance package after the company completed an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the former executive, the CBS board said in a statement Monday. According to the statement, Moonves breached his employment contract, violated company policies and failed to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation. Shares of CBS rose 0.8% to $47.20 each as of 9:37 a.m. ET.

Shares of Tilray (TLRY) surged after the Canadian cannabis company said it entered a partnership with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis AG (NVS, NOT.DE) to develop and distribute medical marijuana in legal jurisdictions globally. The agreement builds on an existing alliance with Sandoz Canada, a subsidiary of Novartis, which had been signed in 2017. The latest deal will expand the agreement to allow Tilray to sell to the about 35 countries worldwide that have currently legalized medical cannabis. Shares of Tilray jumped 7.52% to $71.25 per share as of 9:38 a.m. ET.