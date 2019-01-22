Dow Sinks 300 Points as Democrats Say No to Trump Border Wall Proposal

By CCN.com: U.S. stocks declined sharply on Tuesday, as Democrats wasted little time talking down President Trump’s new proposal to end the government shutdown, now in its fifth week.

Dow Drops 300 Points as Stocks See Red

All of Wall Street’s major indexes opened in negative territory and continued lower during the midday session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by as much as 300 points. It was last down 296.97 points, or 1.20%, at 24,409.38. DowDuPont (DWDP), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) were each down more than 2%.

The large-cap S&P 500 Index fell 1.29% to 2,636.67, with all 11 primary sectors declining. Energy stocks were the biggest laggards as oil prices plunged more than 2%.

