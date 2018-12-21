Dow slide deepens as shadow of bear market hovers over battered stock market

Wall Street's nearly 10-year-old bull is on the ropes. A dreaded bear market, while not quite official yet, is closing in.

While the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index’s nearly 16 percent drop from its September high of 2930.75, hasn’t reached the 20-percent threshold normally used to declare an official bear, the financial fallout is sizable enough to make it feel like a bear.

Day after day of big losses and regular daily swings of 500 points or more in the Dow Jones industrial average – not to mention the market’s worst December since 1931 -- all are symptoms of a struggling market.

“Bear market or not, this is an ornery beast for investors to deal with,” says Joe Quinlan, chief market strategist at U. S. Trust.

And “it’s going to stay ill-tempered,” Quinlan adds, until investors get clarity on the growth trajectory of the U.S. and global economy, and where inflation and interest rates are headed.

“There is still downside to wring out of the market,” he says.

What’s a bear market?

So what is a bear market? It is a period of declining stock prices in which a broad market gauge like the S&P 500 falls 20 percent from a prior high. Bears normally are caused by a recession, wildly optimistic investors, ridiculously overpriced stocks or interest rate shocks that cause economic contractions. These downdrafts are normally accompanied by rising investor fear levels as losses mount.

The latest leg down in the current sell-off was sparked by the market’s disappointment with the Federal Reserve decision Wednesday to hike interest rates for a fourth time this year and signal two more hikes in 2019. Wall Street was hoping the Fed would say they are done raising rates.

This week’s market slide is analogous to a kid’s “temper tantrum,” Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments told USA TODAY.

“When the market in a downtrend doesn’t get its way," he explains, "it throws a temper tantrum, which equates to dumping stocks indiscriminately.”

These steep sell-offs typically mark the end of good times. On average, these bear market drops, which are feared by investors, last 21 months and result in 40 percent declines, according to an S&P Dow Jones Indices analysis of the 13 S&P 500 bear market since 1929.

The continued slide in stock prices means the pain in investor portfolios is spreading and adding up to real money. An investment of $100,000 in the S&P 500 at the market peak in September, is now worth about $16,000 less.

After more than a decade of rising stock prices aided by cheap money and zero percent interest rates provided by the Fed, the market is undergoing a violent shakeout. That's because the central bank has started draining stimulus from the system, and that pushes rates back to more normal levels.

Less support from the Fed, investors fear, will thrust the economy, which grew at a 3.5 percent rate in the third quarter, into recession and cause profits of U.S. companies to shrink.

Few stocks have been spared from the rout.

Sixty percent, or roughly 300 of the 500 companies in the large-company stock index are already down 20 percent from their high, which puts them in bear market territory, according to Bloomberg. The list of companies already mauled by the bear reads like a Who’s Who of American business: General Electric; Federal Express; Facebook; Ford; Apple, Amazon, Home Depot and Target, to name a few.

Spreading pain in stock market

The market gloom is even more widespread than investors might realize. Small-company stocks, measured by the Russell 2000 index, which is often viewed as a proxy for how much risk investors are willing to take, have already slipped into bear territory.

So has oil. So has the Dow Jones Transportation average. So have six of the 11 S&P sectors. These 20-percent-plus drops now dotting the U.S. investment landscape follow earlier drops of this magnitude overseas, in stock markets ranging from Shanghai, China, to Frankfurt, Germany. The technology-packed Nasdaq, down 19.5 percent from its late August record high, briefly slipped into bear market terrain Thursday.