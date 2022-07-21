Dow Will 'Slow Something Down' If Europe Cuts Natural-Gas Use

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diana Li
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Fitterling
    American business executive

(Bloomberg) -- Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are looking at it from a standpoint of maintaining the business in Europe and trying to keep everything running in the event of a curtailment,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in an earnings call. “But that would mean that we’d have to slow something down.”

The European Union is proposing to cut its consumption of gas, a key feedstock for Dow’s chemicals production, by 15% over the next eight months amid mounting concern that Russia will halt exports in retaliation for sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. US oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co. warned this week that some of its industrial operations in Europe are bracing for power failures amid gas shortages.

In April, Dow bought a minority stake in an energy hub that would include a natural gas import terminal to be located at Dow’s industrial park in Stade, Germany. Separately, the German government recently approved Stade as a location for another floating natural gas import terminal.

Read: German Decides on Location of Two More Floating LNG Terminals

(Corrects last paragraph to show the Stade gas import projects are separate.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow forecast disappoints as inflation drags demand

    (Reuters) -Chemicals maker Dow Inc projected third-quarter sales below market estimates on Thursday, blaming a global surge in inflation for a demand slowdown and sending its shares down 3%. The dour outlook could be a barometer of price pressures as Dow's chemicals are used in industries ranging from automobiles and food packaging to electronics. "We expect inflation to continue impacting global consumer durables demand, including furniture and bedding and appliance end markets," Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider said.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Stock Drop: Morningstar

    Morningstar has analyzed how people of all ages can safeguard their retirement plans from sagging stocks.

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • SAP's Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength

    SAP SE (SAP) second-quarter 2022 results reflect continued momentum in its cloud business. However, the company lowered operating profit outlook owing to Ukraine war.

  • Dow (DOW) Q2 Earnings Trounce Estimates on Higher Local Prices

    Dow (DOW) benefits from higher prices, strong demand in Packaging & Specialty Plastics and disciplined execution amid headwinds from cost inflation in Q2.

  • Bitcoin Short-Seller Profits Jump by 50% in June Amid Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic fall in the world’s largest Bitcoin trust has been a godsend for its haters.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThose betting against Grayscale Investments’s Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC,

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolRussia Resum

  • 10 Best Value ETFs To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value ETFs to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of these ETFs and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Value ETFs To Invest In. Amid fears over recession and higher inflation levels, U.S. ETFs hauled in about $297.3 billion in the […]

  • Ukraine and Russia to Sign Grain Export Deal, Turkey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A deal to restart grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that have been blocked since Russia’s invasion will be signed on Friday by representatives of both countries, according to Turkey, which has been hosting negotiations.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched

  • Ford’s Flurry of Supply Deals Gives Iron a Starring Role in EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s new laundry list of battery-metals suppliers reads like a who’s who of the mining world, spanning the globe from Argentine lithium to Indonesian nickel.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund E

  • Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought their first ever case for insider-trading in digital coins, charging a former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager with leaking information to help his brother and a friend buy tokens just before they were listed on the exchange. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rus

  • The Crypto Mile: Polygon rise, crypto carbon emissions and non-transferable NFTs

    The Polygon blockchain has attracted the eye of both retail investors and the world's largest corporations, but what explains its recent leap in value? The Crypto Mile speaks to its founder.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Joins George Soros in Backing Beto O’Rourke in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress and celebrity wellness executive Gwyneth Paltrow is backing Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign in Texas with a recent financial contribution. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPal

  • Altice USA Considers Selling Suddenlink for Up to $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Altice USA Inc. is exploring the sale of Suddenlink, which provides cable and internet service in the south-central US, according to people familiar with the matter, as the telecommunications company seeks to pay down its massive debt load. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point H

  • Here's How Whirlpool (WHR) is Placed Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings

    Whirlpool's (WHR) Q2 results are expected to reflect the continued impacts of global supply-chain challenges and the recent sale of its Russia operations due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Things to Note as Mondelez (MDLZ) Lines Up for Q2 Earnings

    Mondelez International's (MDLZ) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect elevated costs and supply-chain headwinds, while pricing and emerging market strength are likely to haveshould aided the company.

  • China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. has likely advanced its production technology by two generations, defying US sanctions intended to halt the rise of China’s largest chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolFord Plans Up to 8,000 Jo

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...

  • Putin's last chance

    A few thoughts about the recent Nord Stream 1 situation and European gas.