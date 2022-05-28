Dow snaps 8-week losing streak amid sign inflation may be slowing

Benzinga
·2 min read

The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped an eight-week losing streak ahead of a three-day weekend on Wall Street.

On Friday, stocks traded higher after the U.S. Commerce Department reported the core personal consumption expenditures price index rose 4.9% year-over-year in April, down from 5.2% in March. The PCE is the preferred inflation measure of the Federal Reserve, and April's decline may be a sign that inflation has finally peaked.

On Wednesday, the latest meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee indicated the Fed is prepared to continue with multiple additional 0.5% interest rate hikes to curb inflation. FOMC members indicated they are optimistic aggressive monetary policy actions will bring down inflation levels but expressed concern about the risks tighter policy could pose to financial stability.

Snapchat parent company Snap on Monday issued a warning to investors that the company will not hit its revenue and earnings targets for the second quarter. Snap shares dropped 43% on Tuesday in response to the news.
Snapchat parent company Snap on Monday issued a warning to investors that the company will not hit its revenue and earnings targets for the second quarter. Snap shares dropped 43% on Tuesday in response to the news.

On Monday, Snapchat parent company Snap issued a warning to investors that the company will not hit its revenue and earnings targets for the second quarter. In an SEC filing, the company said the macroeconomic climate has "deteriorated further and faster than anticipated," and Snap shares dropped 43% on Tuesday in response to the news.

On Thursday, Broadcom announced a $61 billion buyout of Vmware. Vmware shareholders will receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.252 shares of Broadcom for each Vmware share they own, and Broadcom said it expects the deal to close by the end of its fiscal 2023.

Magic of Macy's

Shares of department store Macy's gained more than 28% last week as investors cheered the company's first-quarter sales beat and full-year profit forecast.

Earnings reports from Salesforce, H-P and others

In the week ahead, investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Salesforce.com on Tuesday, Hewlett Packard and Chewy on Wednesday and CrowdStrike on Thursday.

At least 281 companies in the S&P 500 have mentioned "Ukraine" on their first-quarter earnings calls, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following encouraging PCE data, Wall Street will get key economic updates on Friday when Eurostat releases its April Eurozone Retail Sales report and the U.S. Labor Department releases its May jobs report.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dow snaps 8-week losing streak amid signs that inflation may be slowing

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Republicans, now is exactly the time to 'politicize' gun violence

    As usual, pro-gun rights Republicans say now isn't the time to talk about gun control. That's just an excuse for wanting this issue to go away.

  • This Adorable Video of Scott Disick with His Kids is What Pure Happiness Looks Like

    In the midst of all the lavish wedding festivities going on right now for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick is celebrating for a much different reason. In a May 26 Instagram post, Disick shared one of the most heartwarming moments we’ve ever seen between he and his three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, […]

  • Jonathan Scott's Latest TikTok Featuring Zooey Deschanel Goes Viral With Almost 1 Million Views

    "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott shared a comedic video with fans that had everyone rallying around "New Girl" actress Zooey Deschanel.

  • U.S. forward rates market is producing clear, broadening sign of potential for Fed policy mistake, JP Morgan says

    Concerns about the risks of a policy mistake are reflected in a deeply inverted forward spread on OIS rate, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

  • Letters: White people's fears of 'uncontrolled' migration not racist, replacement theory

    Trump plays politics like he plays golf. Fears not about replacement theory. Complainers should run for office.

  • Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

    A decade ago, Pat McCrory was king in North Carolina's Republican Party. The former Charlotte mayor became the first GOP governor in two decades when he won in 2012 by 11 percentage points. Today, the moderate has been tossed aside in state GOP politics, trounced by 34 percentage points in last week’s Senate primary by Rep. Ted Budd, who was a little-known congressman outside his district until former President Donald Trump endorsed him last June.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Is Another Reverse Stock Split Inevitable for This Once-Promising Growth Stock?

    Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • My 3 Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy -- Even in a Market Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both fallen headlong into correction territory. A stock split doesn't change the underlying fundamentals of a business, so that alone isn't a reason to buy the stock. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stunned investors in mid-2020 when the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, the first in almost six years.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market could help you retire as a millionaire if you pick the right companies and hold them in your portfolio for a long time, as doing so will help you gain from the power of compounding and evolving trends in various industries. For instance, a $50,000 investment in Amazon a decade ago is worth about $500,000 now thanks to the stock's nearly 900% gains over the past decade, and that's after accounting for the steep drop in the e-commerce giant's stock price in recent months. Amazon, however, is not the only company that has generated solid returns for investors over the past decade.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Greenhaven Associates’ past performance and Wachenheim’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates. Edgar Wachenheim is an American investor and the founder of Greenhaven Associates. He […]

  • An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

    This minnow outbid some whales to swallow a bigger fish. There's some indigestion to work through.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to John Rogers’ Ariel Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to John Rogers’ Ariel Investments. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s past performance and Rogers’ investment strategies, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to John Rogers’ Ariel Investments. Famous American investor and hedge […]