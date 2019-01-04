Dow: Stocks are poised to rise after jobs report beats expectations

Stocks were poised to open higher on Friday, buoyed by a December jobs report that eclipsed expectations.

An agreement that the U.S. and China would restart trade talks next week and the passage of a House of Representatives measure aimed at ending the federal shutdown also seemed to boost optimism.

Dow futures were up 1.1 percent in premarket trading, while the Standard & Poor’s futures rose 1.2 percent.

Employers added 312,000 jobs in December, well above the 181,000 job gains that economists were expecting, according to a Bloomberg survey. The report from the Labor Department helped to ease recession worries.

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The stock market had a banner year overall, but there were plenty of big winners, and big losers, among individual U.S. companies in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ352 More

A delegation led by Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will sit down with Chinese officials on Monday in the first meeting between the two countries since a 90-truce reached in Argentina last month.



Market watchers are eager to hear what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has to say about future interest rate hikes during a panel Friday morning with former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke. Concerns that higher rates are slowing corporate growth have roiled stocks in the last three months.

More Money: These 6 vehicles were the hottest-selling cars of 2018: Jeep, Toyota, Tesla make the list

More Money: Want great quality of life? These are the best cities to live in every state across US

More Money: Hospitals now required to reveal secret prices lists online for every medical procedure, service

The positive stock outlook follows a 660-point drop in the Dow on Thursday over fears of a slowing global economy. The broader Standard & Poor's 500 stock index closed 2.5 percent lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 3 percent and fell back into a bear market, a 20-percent or more decline from its recent closing high.



A warning from Apple about soft revenue and iPhone sales coupled with a weak manufacturing reading on Thursday revived investor concerns of a slowing global economy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dow: Stocks are poised to rise after jobs report beats expectations