Dow Inc. (DOW, Financials) personifies the folkway of American business that as Dow goes, so goes America. I am bullish on the American economy and bullish on the stock.

The American legacy company was founded in 1897. Now 125 years later, Dow remains indispensable to the nations economic fortitude and prowess. As such, retail value investors ought to consider looking into the stock as a potential investment. News sentiment is 100% bullish.





Dow Underpins the Economy and Portfolios

Dow markets its products globally to manufacturers of a variety of industrial materials across a wide breadth of industries. Material science products include polyurethanes, silicones, additives, adhesives, conductive materials and more. The company sells products in every developing and developed nation.

The company reported first-quarter earnings on April 21. Historically, Dow beats estimates 88% of the time and revenue 100% of the time. The CEO claims that inflation has always been a positive for our business. Its prices rise with inflation and what Dow adds on. Customers have absorbed the price increases in a desultory fashion, past and present.

Snapshot of first-quarter results

Before todays report, GuruFocus rates Dow 6 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

For the first quarter, the company recorded GAAP net income of $1.6 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.34 beat estimates once again. Revenue hit $15.3 billion, representing an upside of 28.8% year over year. That beat estimates by $760 million.

Operating earnings were $2.34 per share, compared to $1.36 a year ago.

Net sales were $15.3 billion, up 28% over the year-ago period. Gains were in all operating segments, businesses and regions. Net sales were up 6% and continue to be driven by Performance Materials & Coatings and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Volume was also up 5%, reflecting strong demand for silicones and polyethylene applications.

Equity earnings were $174 million, down $50 million from the year-ago period, primarily driven by impacts from planned maintenance activity at Sadara. Margins were lower in Asia Pacific polyethylene and Mono-ethylene glycol.

Operating Ebit was $2.4 billion, up 7% from last year.

Cash from continuing operations was $1.6 billion, up by $1.8 billion year over year. Free cash flow was $1.3 billion.

Returns to shareholders totaled $1.1 billion in the quarter, comprised of $513 million in dividends and $600 million in share repurchases.

The dividend is safe and provides a 4.16% forward yield. Shares are up 8.1% over the last 12 months and 35.62% in the last five years. Shares are clawing back to near the 52-week high of $71.38 from $52.07. Yet, the consensus among analysts is there is more value in the stock.

Dows price-earnings ratio is 9.39. Its price-book ratio is 2.65 (assets minus liabilities). In the fourth quarter of 2021, sales hit $55 billion. Income was up about 29% year over year.

Based on these metrics, I would argue the stock has value potential in the mid-$60 rand and a long-term hold rising to an average price target above $70 in the next few months. Shares might move into the mid-$70s. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is a moderate buy for Dow and a moderate to strong buy for similar industrial and chemical stocks.

A warning and opportunity

One caveat is the 1.49 beta, which means the share price is volatile and moves more than market ups and downs. If there is a market crash or further slippage, Dow is probably going to stumble too. GuruFocus issued one severe warning sign investors ought to check out.

Dow is very profitable, has momentum and is fairly valued. The stock is classic low-risk, being a keystone company in commodity chemicals and material sciences. For instance, the share price plummeted with the onset of Omicron among the workforce; investors were fearful of labor shortages, labor opposition to vaccines and supply chain barriers. By December 2021, shares were $53.

Shares were up to $68 per share the day prior to reporting first-quarter earnings as investors were anticipating a strong earnings report. Shares frequently dip after the good news, so there is probably a buy opportunity coming before May 1.

Insiders have been buying shares. They bought shares worth $196,800 in the last three months. Likewise, hedge funds increased holdings by 9,000 shares so far this year.

This month, Dow announced a new $3 billion share buyback program in addition to the current $775 million buybacks remaining. The public owns almost 33% of the shares. Institutions and funds own about 70%.

Dow everyday

Dow is a verb meaning able or capable. So it may be accurate to say this stock can lift portfolios.

The company enjoys strong, stable management. Every operating segment contributed gains to the sales, climbing 34% year over year. Packaging and specialty plastics popped 40% year over year.

Dow is an old company on the American business landscape, but strong like a bull. As such, I am bullish on the stock.

The company has significant revenue growth potential, is profitable and faces few risks. Shares are most likely to continue the recent rise in price. America and the manufacturers across the world need the products Dow sells.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

