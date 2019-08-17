After the DowDuPont Split: An Investor’s Guide to the 3 New Companies

Less than two years after its formation, DowDuPont -- the chemical giant formed by the merger of Dow Chemical and E.I. du Pont de Nemours -- is now history. In its place are new spinoffs Dow (NYSE: DOW), DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD), and Corteva (NYSE: CTVA).

But even though two of the three companies share the names -- and ticker symbols -- of their predecessors, they aren't the same businesses. It's easy to see how this could get very confusing very quickly. Let's break it down so investors -- especially those who owned DowDuPont stock and now own shares of all three companies -- know what's in their portfolios.

Three people in white lab coats with safety glasses in a lab More

DowDuPont's spinoffs are top companies in the chemical industry. Image source: Getty Images.

The new Dow: Materially strong

Market cap: $33.5 billion

Focus: Performance chemicals, chemical additives, packaging

While the old Dow and DuPont had many different product lines serving dozens of industries, the portfolios of both have been streamlined, leaving Dow with the bulk of the companies' "performance chemicals" assets. These include a lot of names with which you probably aren't familiar. (Paraloid ring a bell, anyone? Or Keldax?) That's because most of these products aren't sold directly to consumers, but rather to other companies as components to finished goods.

Paraloid, for example, is an acrylic resin that increases impact and heat resistance. It can be used on furniture, concrete floors, or in paint (among many other uses). Keldax is a resin that can be used as an adhesive or as a sound barrier in automobiles. And you'll probably never encounter those product names ever again. Basically, if it's a chemical that gets put onto or into something else, it probably ended up with Dow.

Although the new Dow is focused on these and other materials like coatings and lubricants, its products still serve a wide variety of industries, including automaking, construction, and packaging. That should provide sufficient portfolio diversity to keep the company from relying too much on a single sector.

Since most of its assets are mature, Dow is expected to be more of a value play than a growth play, and should pay a substantial dividend. At the company's current price, the annual dividend yield looks to be around 6.1%, which is robust for this sector.

Because the company's spinoff from DowDuPont is so recent, it's going to be tough to figure out exactly how the company is faring as a stand-alone entity (including how likely it is that the yield is going to stay so high). So far, however, the results seem encouraging. In Q2, Dow's first as a stand-alone company, CEO Jim Fitterling announced $75 million in year-over-year savings in combined selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses and research and development (R&D) costs, bringing the company's cumulative synergy savings to $1.1 billion since the merger of DuPont and Dow.

The new DuPont: Growing fast

Market cap: $49.6 billion

Focus: Specialty materials, high-growth materials, nutrition

DuPont's portfolio has been described as "specialty materials," which is pretty vague. It seems as if most of the products that stayed with DuPont are materials that can be made into finished products by themselves, as opposed to Dow's products, which are mostly components of or coverings for other materials or goods. This would explain why Tyvek construction wrap -- probably the most recognizable brand name in DowDuPont's portfolio -- stayed with DuPont.