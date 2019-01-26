Down 20%, Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Still a Buy?

When Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) released its 2018 third-quarter financial report, shares dropped as the results left investors less than enthused. And, while the stock price has begun a modest recovery, shares still sit 20% below 52-week highs. On the surface, the results didn't seem disappointing. Total sales grew to $283.6 million, a 19.1% increase year over year, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.32, a 45% increase. On top of the solid top- and bottom-line growth, Ollie's raised its 2018 full-year guidance. Ollie's fiscal year ends Feb. 2.

If the quarterly results were so good, why did shares fall? First, it's important to note that all major indices fell in 2018's last quarter, and Ollie's was hardly alone in selling off. Ollie's stock price has also increased about 42% in the past year, even after the decline. In fact, once we take a closer look at Ollie's business model, I think you'll agree that this sell-off did little more than provide long-term shareholders with a more attractive entry point.

Ollie's attracts customers by providing a treasure-hunting atmosphere, where customers can find name brands on sale. Image source: Getty Images.

What Ollie's does

The way CEO Mark Butler sees it, the discount retail chain operates a fairly easy-to-understand business model. "Ours is a simple business. We buy cheap, and we sell cheap," he said in the company's third-quarter conference call. "This is just what we do." And no one does "cheap" better than Ollie's. When Butler took the reins of Ollie's in 2003, the company was a modest regional chain with 28 locations that has since exploded into more than 300 stores with a presence in 23 states. The company's explosive growth comes on the back of Ollie's finding name brands at super-cheap prices and then selling them for a modest profit to customers eager to find deals.

How Ollie's creates value for shareholders

There are two major parts to the bullish thesis for Ollie's: the company's growing Ollie's Army, its affectionately nicknamed loyalty program, and the steadily increasing store count. Both should provide tailwinds to the company's results for years to come.

Ollie's Army now counts 8.8 million members in its ranks, an approximate 9% increase over 2017's third-quarter total, and its members now account for about 70% of the company's sales. The company is actively exploring new ways to increase membership engagement and, to this end, it rolled out a mobile app and introduced ranks into the Army. Since both initiatives are still in the early stages, the company says not enough data has been collected to indicate how successful either has been, though it did say 115,000 members had now downloaded the app. The ranks are designed to incentivize customers to spend more. The more the customer spends, the higher the rank they obtain, and the higher the rank they achieve, the more deals they unlock.

At the end of the company's third quarter, the company was operating 297 stores in 23 states and had opened 32 stores in the trailing 12 months, including its first store in Texas. How big can Ollie's grow? Butler maintains that the company can comfortably expand to 950 locations nationwide, reiterating that goal as recently as the 2018 third-quarter conference call. This gives investors a long runway of growth yet, with Ollie's at less than one-third of its stated goal for retail locations!