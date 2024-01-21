DOWN HOME: A scary snow story

Jan. 20—With cold fingers and a frozen ego, he said, "this was number three. It should be over."

The run of bad luck was what my brother-in-law was referring to after spending four hours laying in the snow in the middle of the night.

My sisters' car was stolen several weeks ago (that was number one) and then while driving to the tow lot to retrieve it, they hit a pothole and blew out the front tire of his truck, (this was number two). It may be an old wives' tale but, it happens enough to believe it might be true, trouble comes in threes.

After retrieving her car from the tow lot, my brother-in-law had been slowly working on getting the car operable again. Getting the tires replaced wasn't the hard part (after the car was stopped by the police during a car chase and they had to use spikes to stop it). The juveniles who stole the car also decided to open the sunroof (without using the proper method) and bashed it out with probably the same massive screwdriver they used to break into it. After much research on our new resource for how to do or fix anything, (You-Tube) he began the process of permanently closing the sunroof with plexiglass.

With snow in the forecast, he tarped the car. Around 2:30 am, he started worrying (why do these thoughts always come during the middle of the night) the snow might be too heavy on the tarp, so he went out to brush it off.

He was equipped with a handy-dandy headlamp but was wearing shorts and flip-flops (hey.. he's 72 and has earned the right to wear whatever he wants to). The events that followed are not totally clear although he does remember falling and putting snow on his throbbing kneecap which had been forced to go in a different direction than his leg. The next-door neighbor helped him inside at 6:30 a.m.

My sister doubted his story. How could he lay outside in the snow for four hours. Why didn't he crawl to the back door and knock (like she would hear it anyway). The neighbor confirmed he saw him brushing off the snow at 2:30 and was shocked to see him still out there, on the ground, at 6:30.

In true form (like most men I know) he refuses to be seen by a doctor even though his knee doubled in size, has a bump on his head and bruising all down his leg. I must say he is truly taking it in stride as he believes this was the third "accident." I hated to break it to him, but I can easily manage to have five or six "accidents" in one week, especially if I'm working outside.

No joking aside, it was scary to think he was laying there for so long. It seems like falling becomes a fear overnight. One day you're willing to roller skate, jump on the trampoline, climb a tree and then reality hits and you realize if it's a bad fall, it could change everything you consider to be normal.

He says his next pair of flip flops will have ice traction spikes.

Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.