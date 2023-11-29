Down trees, pay fees: Pensacola looks to crack down on unpermitted tree removals

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing an ordinance to crack down on unpermitted tree removals.

Reeves said Tuesday the city's current ordinance only allows violations of the tree ordinances to be enforced against property owners, and in some situations, homeowners are relying on tree removal companies to follow city ordinances.

"I believe that tree contractors that work in the city and have a business tax receipt and a license to be able to work in the city should have the expertise when they are called by a homeowner who may or may not know the rules," Reeves said.

Reeves said the proposed ordinance would allow the city to add fines and penalties up to revoking a business license for tree removal companies who violate the city's tree ordinance.

Tree planting: Pensacola plans to plant 63 new trees for $100K as 1st step in urban forest restoration

"There's a lot of factors here," Reeves said. "It's not just the preservation of our tree canopy and the enforcing of our rules that are already on the books. But there's public safety aspects to this when you're cutting down trees. There's lots of things that go into this. So, I just really considered it disjointed to say that when a tree is cut down that solely the homeowner is responsible."

Reeves said the new ordinance will be submitted to the City Council on Friday to appear on the agenda for the Dec. 14 meeting.

"This is just to add a layer of accountability to folks that I believe should be the utmost experts in the field," Reeves said. "As I said, I've had a lot of licenses in the bar business. You have a lot of licenses, and you have a lot of accountability to do the right thing. You don't say that the customer should know when they walk in. You're accountable, and that's part of being a business owner."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola City Council may enhance unpermitted tree removal penalties