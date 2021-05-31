Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

  • Australian Prim Minister Scott Morrison, left, poses for a photo with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prior to talks in Queenstown, New Zealand, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Derek Cheng/NZ Herald via AP)
  • Australian Prim Minister Scott Morrison, second left, talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, in Queenstown, New Zealand, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Derek Cheng/NZ Herald via AP)
1 / 2

New Zealand Australia

Australian Prim Minister Scott Morrison, left, poses for a photo with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prior to talks in Queenstown, New Zealand, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Derek Cheng/NZ Herald via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICK PERRY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year.

The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown. Morrison was the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries closed their borders last year to contain the virus.

Australia has taken a hard stance against China in recent years and the relationship between the nations has deteriorated. New Zealand has opted for a more diplomatic approach at times, which some say is too soft.

But Morrison said he and Ardern had similar philosophies.

“Australia and New Zealand are trading nations,” Morrison said. “But neither of us would ever trade our sovereignty or trade our values. We have stood side-by-side to defend and protect and promote these values. Not just on the beaches of Gallipoli but in Afghanistan and so many other places around the world."

Ardern said New Zealand maintained a strong and principled stance with China on human rights and trade, and its positions were very similar to Australia’s.

She said New Zealand remained a committed member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance with Australia, the U.S., Britain and Canada.

“That is not in question, not in doubt," she said.

Morrison said Australia worked closely with New Zealand in the Five Eyes partnership and many other international forums.

“I think as great partners, friends, allies, indeed family, there will be those far from here who would seek to divide us," Morrison said. “And they will not succeed.”

Morrison said it was self-evident there was increased strategic competition between the U.S. and China but that didn't need to lead to conflict.

Both leaders said they hoped the World Health Organization would continue its investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

“It's got nothing to do with global politics," Morrison said. "This has nothing to do with anything other than ensuring that the global pandemic, which has caused such havoc around the world, stealing lives and livelihoods, that we understand how this occurred so we can do everything we possibly can to ensure that it does not happen again.”

New Zealand and Australia opened a quarantine-free travel bubble last month, allowing Morrison's visit to take place. Both leaders said the next logical step in the gradual reopening of their borders would be to expand the bubble to include some other South Pacific island nations.

The two leaders also indicated that Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, who two years ago slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, would continue serving his sentence of life without parole in New Zealand.

Ardern said the guidance on where the terrorist should be imprisoned needed to come from survivors and loved ones, and the informal feedback she'd received from them was in favor of him staying in New Zealand.

“And I understand that,” Ardern said. “There's something about the proximity in ensuring that the sentence that was handed down is served.”

Morrison said he, too, wanted to respect the wishes and interests of those affected.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand hosts Australia PM in 1st meeting since outbreak

    Growing friction with China and how to reopen borders after the pandemic will likely be among the topics discussed by the leaders of Australia and New Zealand in their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus outbreak prompted both countries to close their borders. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the tourist resort of Queenstown for an overnight visit Sunday. Morrison is the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries shut their borders last year to contain the virus.

  • In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

    As the world begins to travel again, Europe is sending migrants a loud message: Stay away! Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. Mounted on the vehicle, the long-range acoustic device, or “sound cannon,” is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

  • Malaysian Assets Fall After Government Imposes Full Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian stocks dropped and the ringgit weakened after the government imposed a two-week nationwide lockdown to curb a relentless surge in Covid-19 infections.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, before paring losses to 0.9% as of 2:59 p.m. in Kuala Lumpur. The ringgit slid as much as 0.4% to 4.1480 per dollar, while 10-year bond yields rose three basis points to 3.25%. The government said on Friday that most businesses will be shut from June 1 except for essential economic and service sectors.“The government is finally biting the bullet,” said Alexander Chia, an analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. “Clearly, there are downside risks to FY21 earnings growth, even if it is essentially a postponement of growth to FY22.”Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of record daily infections that saw cases top 9,000 on Saturday. A resurgence in virus outbreaks in Asia has spurred some countries including Vietnam and Singapore to tighten restrictions. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).Vietnam tightened social distancing measures in Ho Chi Minh City for 15 days from May 31, while Singapore this month reissued some lockdown-like conditions that it put in place a year ago.Recovery DimsMalaysia’s lockdown will “drag on the country’s recovery, with a good chance that 2Q GDP growth will contract on a sequential basis,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “We will likely see the ringgit continuing to underperform in the region, but its weakness is being put in check by a soft U.S. dollar.”READ: ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming VirusMalaysia’s government may announce an aid package ahead of the lockdown as soon as today, NewsRise reported, citing Zakiah Jaafar, deputy secretary general at the finance ministry. Still, Monday’s market drop pales in comparison with last year when the KLCI plunged as much as 5% a day after a nationwide lockdown was announced then.Expectations of a “mild” market reaction is due to the availability of vaccines and a government plan to ramp up daily vaccination rates in the second half of 2021, Ivy Ng Lee Fang, an analyst at CGS-CIMB Securities, said in a report. Strong export sales, robust market liquidity, and low interest rates have also helped limit the market drop, she said.Malaysia’s gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, Malaysia’s central bank said earlier in May, adding that it expects growth to remain within the 6% to 7.5% forecast range for the full year.Banks including Public Bank Bhd. and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. dropped, while Maxis Bhd. and Supermax Corp. were among the biggest decliners in the benchmark gauge, falling more than 2%. Top Glove Corp. was the top gainer in the key stock gauge, up 1.2%.The Malaysian stock benchmark is down 6.2% from a December high as investor concerns about the impact of stricter curbs on movement weigh on riskier assets.The “recovery plays in the cyclical sectors will require a longer term investment perspective with a focus on achieving a favorable entry price,” said Chia of RHB Investment. “The trading angle will remain an enduring theme in the coming quarters that continues to focus on small-mid caps with resilient growth attributes.”(Updates with more details throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends. In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets, Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial. Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply since Yang was detained in January 2019, with China imposing trade sanctions on some imports from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • Battle for Trump's ear rages on Bannon's 'War Room' podcast

    Ambitious Republicans are flocking to Steve Bannon’s podcast for the chance to demonstrate loyalty to Trump and audition for the former president's support.

  • SushiSwap Deploys Layer 2 Scaling on Arbitrum Platform

    Decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap has made a move to the Layer 2 scaling platform Arbitrum in its latest effort to avoid Ethereum’s costly network fees.

  • Rep. McCaul: Covid origin 'worst cover-up in human history'

    The president last week ordered a 90-day investigation into claims the virus was spread by a lab accident in China.

  • Boris Johnson secretly married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral

    Boris Johnson was married in a "small ceremony" on Saturday, the BBC reports. He is the first UK prime minister to marry while in office since 1822.

  • The Latest: Australia finds more infections in nursing homes

    Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes. Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne. State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Hung Out Together in Miami

    Marc was reportedly there to support J.Lo after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Ex-US health official claims virus lab leaks happen ‘all the time’

    ‘If Covid originated in a Wuhan lab, it would take a whistleblower for truth to come out,’ he says

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Covid: Vietnam detects new UK-Indian variant, health officials say

    The mutation, a combination of the Indian and UK variants, is described by officials as "very dangerous".

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office. The couple wed Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family, Johnson's office said Sunday, confirming newspaper reports that were published overnight. Photos taken after the ceremony in the garden of the prime minister's residence showed Symonds in a long white dress and floral headband.

  • Somaliland elections: Could polls help gain recognition?

    Somaliland is hoping that elections will boost its chances of gaining international recognition.

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.