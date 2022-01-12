'Down to the wire': Corpus Christi at odds with Nueces County over health district split

Vicky Camarillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
3 min read

The Corpus Christi City Council on Tuesday night approved a shorter extension for the split of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District than the Nueces County commissioners agreed to last week.

The council agreed to give a 30-day extension, from Jan. 18 to Feb. 17, to allow for further discussions between the city and the county.

Last week, the county commissioners voted to agree to a March 1 extension that had been proposed by the city.

A Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District worker waits to administer COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of a new clinic at La Palmera mall on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
The commissioners are set to discuss an agreement with the city on the business model during a meeting on Wednesday.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told the Caller-Times Tuesday night that if the commissioners do not agree to the Feb. 17 extension and instead request more time, the city will withdraw from the health district on the original deadline of Jan. 18 and create a separate health department.

More: Corpus Christi-Nueces County health district to stay intact at least until March 1

He said the commissioners’ approval of the March 1 extension did not adjust the city’s withdrawal date of Jan. 18; it only signaled that the county wanted that date if the city approved it.

An attempt to reach County Judge Barbara Canales for comment Tuesday night was not immediately successful.

“We’re down to the wire,” Zanoni said. “The commissioners’ court has to decide, are they OK with just a 30-day extension? And they can continue to look at those business concepts to see what they could approve.

“The business model deal points have to be accepted by the county almost in total (Wednesday), or whenever they do vote on them. We’re not interested in them only liking half of them or 75% of them.”

How would the health district work?

The city and the county are negotiating a business model in which the city would exclusively run the district and provide health services to the whole county, while charging the county fees for residents outside of the Corpus Christi city limits.

That model would allow the health district to keep its state-issued grants, prevent duplicated health services and allow county employees who are within two years of vesting in their retirement plans to keep their jobs for two years, Zanoni said.

The city would have full authority over hiring, work plans and employee evaluations. The city and county would negotiate each year on services provided to the county and the costs.

The county asked the city to provide clinical services at the Calderon Building in Robstown, which is set to be remodeled, two days per week and to operate a mobile health bus twice a month. The bus would serve rural parts of the county and would be maintained by the county.

Those services would be factored into the county’s costs.

The City Council discussed the health district in executive session and did not make comments in the public meeting.

The council members agreed to an extension because they were split on some of the deal points, Zanoni said, such as whether they were willing to offer the Robstown and bus services for cost reasons and whether a “failed business relationship” between the city and the county would continue.

He said there’s also an “underlying unease” with the little-used law that governs public health districts.

Despite city officials’ dissatisfaction with the current health district, Zanoni said, he and the council are willing to “negotiate something that may end up having the city compromise a little bit, but with the goal that doing the right thing is important for the county and the city.”

He said that if the city creates its own health department, officials will ensure that there is no interruption in public health service to the county or the city.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: 'Down to the wire': City OKs brief extension for health district split

