Downed plane near Utah-Colorado border

This is a developing story. Check back on this post for updates as they become available.

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a downed aircraft near the Colorado border on Feb. 7.

The plane — a Hawker 900XP — was on its way to Tacoma, Washington, from Colorado’s Grand Junction Regional Airport, according to the GCSO.

The tail number for the plane has been confirmed as N900VA. GCSO is investigating the scene, and part of that investigation includes determining names of the pilot and second in command, both of which have been confirmed on board.

GCSO has said both deputies and emergency personnel are on the scene. GCSO has said notifying next of kin will be top priority.

A Grand County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at the scene of a downed aircraft on Feb. 7, 2024. The plane was reportedly on its way to Washington from Colorado when it crashed. (Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

