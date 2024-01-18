Downed powerlines cause road cloures throughout Snohomish County

Another day, another Pinpoint Alert.

Wintry weather has impacted areas across our region. Some areas are dealing with more complicated weather than others.

From Snohomish County, north, conditions have been most prominent as snow and ice cover the roads, trees, and power lines.

On Wednesday, Snohomish Public Utility District was hard at work responding to multiple incidents that affected powerlines.

In Gold Bar, crews worked along Highway 2 to restore power as tree branches fell due to snow and ice accumulation. Conditions throughout the day have been dangerous for drivers and especially crews.

“We have seen wires down and sparking on the ground,” said spokesperson for Snohomish County PUD, Kellie Stickney. “So that causes us to close roads and set up safety perimeters; in those cases, it’s so important. If folks could stay home today and stay off the icy roads, that’s always great; that helps keep our crews safe.”

The wintry weather was also the cause of multiple spin-outs along US 2 between mileposts 58 to 80.

Wednesday afternoon, Washington’s Department of Transportation decided to close both lanes of traffic. KIRO 7 reached out to WSDOT and asked how many cars were involved in a spin-out along a particular stretch of road, to which they said they did not have a number.

“We had reports of spin-outs all across the pass from MP 63 to east of the summit. We have avalanche control planned once the road is cleared of the spin-outs,” said WSDOT.

