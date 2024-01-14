Downed tree blocking road in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A downed tree closed a road in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon.

According to 511pa.com, the downed tree is on Elmerton Avenue, near North Cameron Street and Crooked Hill Road. All lanes have been closed because of the fallen tree.

Power outages affecting portions of Central Pennsylvania

No word on whether anyone was injured at this time.







In addition to the fallen trees around the area, thousands of people in Central Pennsylvania are without power at this time due to the winds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.