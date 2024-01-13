U.S. 40 in Preble County opens; debris cleared, AES Ohio clearing tree from lines

UPDATE @ 10:22 p.m.

U.S. 40 at South Old National Road, near the Ohio-Indiana line, is open again, according to Preble County Sheriff’s dispatch.

The road in that area was closed for much of Friday because of downed utility lines and debris in the roadway.

AES Ohio spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel reports that there are AES crews on scene tonight, clearing a tree from power lines.

INITIAL REPORT:

A U.S. route that goes through Preble County is closed in both directions due to utility lines and debris in the roadway.

U.S. 40 at S Old National Road, near the Ohio-Indiana state line, is currently closed in both directions, according to OHGO.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologists report there is currently a Wind Advisory with sustained wind from 25 to 30 mph and gusts that could reach 50 mph.

During this advisory, downed trees, power lines, and stray debris are a possibility.

According to a Preble County Sheriff’s dispatch, there wasn’t a crash on U.S. 40 to cause the closure, but could not confirm it is weather-related.

Those driving in the area are asked to use a different route.

News Center 7 will update this story when the roadway is reopened.