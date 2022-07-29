Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Downer EDI (ASX:DOW), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Downer EDI is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = AU$203m ÷ (AU$7.3b - AU$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Downer EDI has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Downer EDI's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Downer EDI's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10.0% over the last five years. However it looks like Downer EDI might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Downer EDI's ROCE

In summary, Downer EDI is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Downer EDI, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

