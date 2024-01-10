Downers Grove couple killed in apparent domestic murder-suicide, police say

A west suburban couple were killed in their home late Tuesday night in what Downers Grove police suspected was a murder-suicide.

Dongwei Su, 42, appears to have fatally shot his wife Yakun Sui, also 42, after an argument and physical fight in their home on the 6400 block of Fairview Avenue, according to a Downer’s Grove police news bulletin.

Officers found Su and Sui dead with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Tuesday after several people reported seeing a man with a gun in the home and hearing a gunshot.

Police provided no other details, but said they were still investigating the deaths.