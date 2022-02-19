‘Downfall’ documentary casts the tale of Boeing’s 737 MAX debacle as tech tragedy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Boyle
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rory Kennedy
    American filmmaker
Boeing 737 MAX
Boeing workers and VIPs surround the first 737 MAX jet to roll out in Renton, Wash., in 2015 (Credit: Boeing)

The missteps traced in “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” — Netflix’s new documentary about Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jet — are the stuff of Greek tragedy.

Under the direction of filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of Robert F. Kennedy, “Downfall” recounts how the aerospace giant cut corners in a race to compete against Airbus, and pressed mightily to minimize the known problems with a computerized flight control system that was capable of causing the 737 MAX to go into a fatal dive.

The result? Not just one, but two catastrophic crashes — first in Indonesia, in 2018, and only months later in Ethiopia. The combined death toll amounted to 346 people. The jets were grounded for nearly two years while Boeing worked on a fix to the control system.

When the Indonesian crash occurred, the root cause seemed to be shrouded in uncertainty. But subsequent investigations showed that Boeing knew the cause had to do with tweaks in an automated software routine known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

In the early stages of those investigations, I struggled to explain what MCAS was supposed to do (keep planes from stalling under extreme conditions) and what it ended up doing (forcing planes into a dive). “Downfall” uses computer graphics and re-enactments to show clearly how MCAS and other points of failure on the 737 MAX figured in the tragedy.

The film also lays out evidence from emails and other documents showing that when the 737 MAX was undergoing certification for flight, Boeing was desperate to avoid providing pilots with extra training, at extra cost — so desperate that the company hid the MCAS software’s capabilities from pilots, airlines and regulators.

“Downfall” gives center stage to critical pilots, former FAA officials, key investigators (including U.S. Rep. Peter Defazio, D-Ore.) and the families of the victims.

Among the journalists who show up on screen are The Air Current’s Jon Ostrower, who’s based in Seattle; Andy Pasztor, who covered the controversy as The Wall Street Journal’s aerospace reporter; and KING-5 reporter Glenn Farley, who makes a cameo in news footage.

Don’t expect to see Boeing executives telling their side of the story. Instead, “Downfall” passes along Boeing’s written responses to questions at the end of the 89-minute documentary. (The crawl also notes that Boeing paid out $2.5 billion to avoid criminal prosecution.)

There’s only so much you can say in 89 minutes: Some of the other controversies that have dogged Boeing over the past couple of years — for example, production problems with the 787 Dreamliner, or glitches that have bedeviled Boeing’s Starliner space taxi — go unmentioned.

But by focusing on the 737 MAX tragedy, “Downfall” lays out a textbook case showing how hubris and greed can have deadly consequences — and tarnish the reputation of a long-respected engineering powerhouse in the process.

It’s a lesson that applies not just to Boeing or just to aerospace, but to the wider tech community as well.

More from GeekWire:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • David Frost: My three-point plan to save Boris, the Conservative Party and the country

    All successful governments are alike, but all unsuccessful ones fail in their own particular way. Successful governments explain their objectives, adopt policies that can achieve them, bring on board skilled people to deliver them – and connect with the instincts and wishes of their voters. Unsuccessful governments fail to do some or all of these things. As a result, they lose the confidence of the electorate long before they actually lose office.

  • Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening

    The country, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been gradually reopening since November, allowing first Australians to travel, then international students and workers, and now leisure travellers. Even Western Australia, the mining-heavy state that has kept strict borders controls for almost 700 days, has decided it can cope with the Omicron outbreak and will reopen to triple-vaccinated visitors. Australia's deaths were reported mainly in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, states that continue to see several thousand daily cases or more.

  • Fed's messaging on pivot gets high marks from Wall Street

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won high marks from Wall Street as he dialed up expectations late last year for a more hawkish policy stance to quell rising inflation, a survey by the New York Federal Reserve published Thursday showed. The report card is included in the New York Fed's quarterly survey of primary dealers who assess the U.S. central bank's communication with markets and the public, using a scale of one, for "ineffective," to five, for "effective." The Powell Fed received an average score of 4.08 in the Jan. 12-18 survey released on Thursday.

  • These 23 Words from Airbnb's CEO Could Spell Monster Returns for Investors

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, sending the stock price up more than 9% since the earnings report. Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky sees a sea wave change in how people are traveling that could set the new standard in the travel industry. During the earnings call, Chesky said these 23 important words, "Nearly two years into the pandemic, it's clear that we are undergoing the biggest change to travel since the advent of commercial flying."

  • Trust your gut: Most people can spot a fake bank note in under a second

    Most people can instinctively spot a counterfeit bank note in a fraction of a second, according to a new study.

  • Amazon Prime’s ‘Harlem’ Has Renewed For A Second Season

    The successful comedy series, which was written and created by Tracy Oliver, will be back on our small screens soon.

  • Mali says France should withdraw troops 'without delay'

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's ruling military junta on Friday asked France to withdraw troops from its territory "without delay", calling into question Paris' plan for a four- to six-month departure and highlighting the breakdown in relations between the two countries. Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, a junta spokesman, said France's decision on Thursday to withdraw forces that have been fighting an Islamist insurgency was a unilateral move that violated military accords between Mali and France. Announcing the French troop withdrawal on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron said it would take four to six months.

  • Fall River firefighter suing chemical companies, saying PFAS in gear gave him cancer

    Michael O’Reagan, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2016, signed on to a lawsuit with 14 firefighters claiming PFAS in their gear caused cancer.

  • Mexican authorities intercept more than 1,000 migrants in one day

    Mexican authorities on Thursday said they intercepted more than 1,000 migrants in the last 24 hours as the government tried to curb entry of undocumented travelers seeking to make their way to the United States. The National Migration Institute (INM) said the migrants were located in operations carried out in 22 states of the country, with about 10% of them minors and many of them traveling alone. In the last 24 hours, the National Migration Institute took into custody 1,266 migrants "from different continents that were transiting irregularly," the INM said in a statement.

  • Patriots Talk: NFL franchise rankings highlight Tom Brady's insane career

    How to quantify Tom Brady's incredible success with the Patriots? The Athletic's Bob Sturm joined our Tom E. Curran on a new Patriots Talk Podcast to share his unique formula.

  • Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence: It’s going to be a really good dynamic

    Now that Doug Pederson has hired his first staff as the Jaguars’ head coach, it’s clear who will be in charge of furthering quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s development. Pederson himself is a former quarterback, giving him a leg up on relating to the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. Pederson also brought in Press Taylor as offensive [more]

  • Teams of the Week: Somerset Berkley girls hoop battles COVID and aims for a strong finish

    The Raiders have won four of their last five games to even their record at 9-9 heading into the final regular-season game against Joseph Case.

  • This $40 million mansion has bowling lanes, a spa, and 70 rooms — and comes with its own metaverse replica. See how it will look inside.

    The property developer Stately Homes plans to build Hampton Hall in the gated Crown Estate in Oxshott, Surrey in England.

  • Looking for a home: Adoptable pets in Lane County

    Prudence is a Siamese-mix cat about 13 years old, Phoenix is a 1-year-old orange tabby and Tater is a happy-go-lucky pup.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • Car carrier sailing for RI is ablaze, adrift off the Azores. Here's what we know

    A transport ship bringing cars to Rhode Island was ablaze and adrift in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after 22 crew members were evacuated.

  • 10 Mistakes That Deplete Your Wealth

    Proper planning is crucial when it comes to your finances -- not only for the decisions that can affect your wealth now but also for those that will influence your bottom line long term. But knowing...

  • Stocks open mostly higher after Dow suffers worst day of 2022

    Stocks were mostly higher but little changed overall after the opening bell Friday as investors monitored prospects of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and assessed the speed and scope of Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40 points, or 0.1%, to 34,272, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 4,385. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1% at 13,725. Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow dropping more than 600 points to suffer its biggest one-day loss of 2022, as the U

  • Put me in, Coach! Gibbs gets top ride on grandfather's team

    Put me in, Coach! Ty Gibbs is stepping into arguably the top ride in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. The grandson of Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs – who’s affectionally called Coach – will race full time for his grandfather’s team in the No. 54 Toyota this season.

  • American Airlines scales back international flights after Boeing fails to deliver promised planes

    American Airlines is scaling down its international flights this summer due to delays in promised aircraft from Boeing. The airline announced Friday that it will temporarily suspend flights between Seattle and London, Los Angeles and Sydney, and Dallas and Santiago, Chile, The Associated Press reported. It will also pause its plan to start flights between Dallas and Tel Aviv, which were originally scheduled to begin in June.American Airlines...