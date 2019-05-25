The Downfall of Theresa May, the Prime Minister Broken by Brexit

(Bloomberg) -- At 10:11 a.m., a devastated Theresa May walked back in through the black door of Number 10 Downing Street, with tears in her eyes.

Once inside, she thanked her staff who welcomed her back with applause and then found her husband, Philip. The couple went through to the prime minister’s private study together for a few moments alone.

For May, 62, it was the end she had dreaded but could no longer avoid. After three years battling the impossible contradictions of Brexit, she was resigning as U.K. prime minister, defeated at last.

As Philip, her closest confidant and most important adviser, comforted May in her moment of distress, none of the aides or officials gathered inside No. 10 wanted to disturb them.

In truth, they had known a day earlier that there was no hope left, and the prime minister famous for her stubborn resilience would have to resign.

This article charts the final chapter of May’s undoing. Based on conversations with advisers, ministers, officials and others who asked not to be named, it reveals how a cabinet in disarray over Brexit policy finally came together to oppose the prime minister’s last desperate plan.

Less Than a Week

The walls began to close in around the British prime minister almost exactly a week earlier. At 10:39 a.m. on Friday May 17, news broke that Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn was pulling out of cross-party talks with the government. May had wanted to reach a consensus with Labour on a way forward, after her Brexit divorce deal had been defeated three times in Parliament.

Unless she could get her deal past a vote in the Commons, Britain would have to choose between leaving the EU in October without an agreement to cushion the impact on businesses, or canceling Brexit altogether.

But Corbyn ran out of patience. The negotiations have “gone as far as they can,” he wrote in a letter to May. “The increasing weakness and instability of your government means there cannot be confidence in securing whatever might be agreed between us.” Even May’s allies knew Corbyn had a point.

More than 30 ministers have quit or been fired from May’s administration. Many resigned in protest because they disagreed with her Brexit strategy. May herself faced crisis after crisis, and promised to stand aside in an attempt to persuade her own party to keep her as leader for a little longer.

Bacon Rolls

Once Corbyn pulled the plug on the talks, May was in desperate trouble. Her team spent the weekend trying to work up a “bold” new offer to put to Parliament to tempt Labour politicians to back her. May needed to finish drafting the law that would enshrine her exit deal in statute -- the Withdrawal Agreement Bill -- in time to put it to a crunch vote in the first week of June.

Most of the work had been done by Monday night. But May had one massive obstacle to clear: her own cabinet.

She called a meeting of her most senior ministers for Tuesday, to thrash out how the government would respond to the collapse of the cross-party talks.

For ministers in May’s cabinet, Tuesday mornings usually begin with bacon rolls inside her Downing Street offices. The premier has made a habit of feeding her top team a hearty snack before they all sit down to a political discussion. Then they move on to the main meeting, when civil servants arrive to take a record of the government’s formal decisions. This time, there was no political chatter and no bacon. Only coffee and biscuits were served.

In sober tones, May talked through the options with her ministers. One idea stopped the discussion dead. The government needed to break the deadlock in Parliament, May argued, and must test the appetite for a second referendum on Brexit.

Tipping Point

Euroskeptic ministers such as Andrea Leadsom, Chris Grayling and Michael Gove were horrified when May suggested leaving it up to individual MPs to decide in a “free vote” whether to support another plebiscite or not. May was proposing not to order Tories to vote against a referendum she has always said would undermine democracy.

To pro-Brexit ministers gathered around the coffin-shaped cabinet table, this was madness. It would be seen as a grotesque betrayal of every promise the government has made, they said. Why was Labour Party policy -- including the idea of a customs union with the EU -- now suddenly part of a draft government law, they asked.