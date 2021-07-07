Downfallen solicitor Dan Johnson: From promising political future to disbarment

Once considered a rising star in political circles, former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was officially disbarred Wednesday by the in South Carolina Supreme Court.

Johnson was convicted of spending public tax dollars for personal use, including on lavish trips, romantic liaisons and gym memberships for him and his staff.

He served a year in prison after being indicted in 2018 on dozens of federal and state charges including wire and mail fraud, conspiracy and theft of federal funds, misconduct in office and embezzlement of public funds.

Johnson, who prosecuted crimes in Kershaw and Richland counties, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court, and the other federal charges were all dismissed. A variety of state charges still are pending.

Here are links to some of the key coverage that appeared in 2018-19 in The State:

Richland prosecutor took money from narcotics fund to pay for travel to South America

March 21, 2018: Richland Solicitor Dan Johnson used money from his office’s narcotics fund to pay to travel to South America in April 2017. At the time, money was running short in an office account that the prosecutor had used to pay various hotel, Uber and other travel bills. So Johnson transferred $10,000 from an office account that contained cash seized in narcotics cases to pay his credit card expenses.

SC Solicitor Dan Johnson showered female prosecutors with unwanted texts, attention

June 1, 2018: Two women who worked as prosecutors for 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson told The State newspaper they left their jobs because Johnson made them feel uncomfortable by his repeated efforts to have a relationship with them.

Feds hit SC prosecutor Dan Johnson with more charges including obstruction of justice

Nov. 21, 2018: The U.S. Attorney’s office in Columbia announced a federal grand jury has indicted Johnson on numerous additional criminal charges. Those additional charges include obstruction of justice, making false statements, theft of federal dollars and mail fraud.

New state charges filed against former SC Solicitor Dan Johnson, onetime top aid

Feb. 22, 2019: A state grand jury has filed new public corruption charges against former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his former top aide, Nicole Holland, the S.C. Attorney General’s office. Johnson and Holland were indicted on public corruption charges, including embezzlement of public money, in September by a state grand jury. Those charges came days after a federal grand jury indicted both on similar federal charges.

Former SC prosecutor Johnson pleads guilty to scheme to steal thousands

Feb. 26, 2019: Dan Johnson, once a rising S.C. political and law enforcement star, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a count of wire fraud involving a long-running scheme to use taxpayer money for his personal expenses. The 48-year-old Johnson will be sentenced June 4. Prosecutors plan to ask that Johnson, who they say stole more than $44,000, be sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.

Ex-prosecutor Dan Johnson, who ‘betrayed the community,’ sentenced to prison

June 4, 2019: Former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for stealing some $44,000 in tax dollars dollars for personal use while he was in office. In the sentencing hearing in federal court Tuesday, a tearful Johnson, 49, apologized for committing a felony. Then U.S. Judge Cameron McGowan Currie praised Johnson’s various career accomplishments but stressed his offenses were inexcusable and she had to send a message to the community.

Former SC prosecutor Dan Johnson reports to federal prison, starts a blog

July 22, 2019: Before pleading guilty earlier this year to public corruption charges, former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson favored white dress shirts and snappy ties. Now Johnson is wearing a prison jump suit at Butner Medium Security federal prison in North Carolina. At Butner, Johnson is No. 33778-171, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

Suspended SC solicitor Johnson’s future: Prison and poverty?

Sept. 19, 2019: Two days ago, Dan Johnson was one of the South Carolina legal community’s chosen few — one of 16 elected state prosecutors with a multimillion-dollar office budget, an approximately $140,000 salary and a guaranteed pension of more than $100,000 a year after eight years as solicitor, as prosecutors are called.