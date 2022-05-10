Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Performing In The Near Term

One thing we could say about the analysts on AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the seven analysts covering AnaptysBio provided consensus estimates of US$11m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 79% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.55 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$25m and losses of US$3.87 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 87% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 55% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that AnaptysBio's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at AnaptysBio. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that AnaptysBio's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on AnaptysBio, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

