Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from ContextLogic's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.3b in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 20% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 72% to US$0.65. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.2b and losses of US$0.56 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

See our latest analysis for ContextLogic

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ContextLogic's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 36% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 30% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. It's pretty clear that ContextLogic's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that ContextLogic's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on ContextLogic, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ContextLogic going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

