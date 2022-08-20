Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Performing In The Near Term

Market forces rained on the parade of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Sema4 Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$242m in 2022, which would reflect a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$1.12 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$306m and losses of US$0.97 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 24% to US$3.25, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sema4 Holdings' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Sema4 Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$2.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Sema4 Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 60% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 11% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.1% annually. Not only are Sema4 Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Sema4 Holdings.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Sema4 Holdings, like major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

