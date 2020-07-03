Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Performing In The Near Term

The analysts covering Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Urban Edge Properties provided consensus estimates of US$323m revenue in 2020, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 80% to US$0.23 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$363m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$12.64 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Urban Edge Properties analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.20. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Urban Edge Properties shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 15%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.2% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Urban Edge Properties is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Urban Edge Properties. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Urban Edge Properties.

