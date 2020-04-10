Downgrade: What You Need To Know About The Latest Ober SA (EPA:ALOBR) Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Ober SA (EPA:ALOBR), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analyst signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from single analyst covering Ober is for revenues of €35m in 2020, implying a chunky 8.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be €0.62, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of €40m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.68 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a small dip in earnings per share numbers as well.

See our latest analysis for Ober

ENXTPA:ALOBR Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More





Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 8.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 0.2% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ober is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Ober's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Ober after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.