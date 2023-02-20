Downgraded charges means Alec Baldwin faces maximum 18 months in jail if convicted

Alec Baldwin - ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Alec Baldwin has secured a major legal victory after US prosecutors downgraded the charges he is facing over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In what appears to be a technical blunder, the Santa Fe district attorney applied a “gun enhancement” charge which had only come into law seven months after the incident on the set of Western film “Rust”.

The charge - which would have seen Mr Baldwin face five years in prison if convicted - has now been dropped, considerably reducing the possible prison time for the Oscar winning actor.

He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Ms Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in October 2021, when a gun Mr Baldwin was using during a rehearsal for the Western in the New Mexico desert fired off a live round.

Wrong version of law applied

Lawyers for Mr Baldwin and set armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed argued that by charging their clients under the firearm enhancement law, the prosecutors appeared to be applying a version of the law that had not been passed until 2022.

The version that was on the New Mexico books when Ms Hutchins was killed says the firearm enhancement applies when a weapon is “brandished” in the commission of a non capital felony.

The newer version imposes a minimum five-year sentence if a firearm was “discharged” in the commission of a noncapital felony.

Because Mr Baldwin was on set preparing for a scene, it has not been suggested that he “brandished” the weapon.

“In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ film set,” Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

“The prosecution’s priority is securing justice, not securing billable hours for big-city attorneys.”

Both Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed still face an involuntary manslaughter charge which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 (£4,000) fine.

Prosecutors said the actor, who has vowed to fight the charge, “had a duty” to ensure the gun and the bullets were properly checked and that he should never have pointed it at anyone.