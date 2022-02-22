Downing Street party attendees questioned under police caution

Boris Johnson - Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Scotland Yard has questioned attendees at Downing Street lockdown parties under caution, a leaked document has revealed.

It raises the prospect that Boris Johnson has become the first Prime Minister to be questioned under caution by the police.

The document appears to be a copy of the questionnaire issued by the Metropolitan Police to those accused of attending illegal gatherings.

It contains the standard Police and Criminal Evidence Act caution which states: “You do not have to say anything, but it may harm your defence if you do not mention when questioned something you later rely on in court. Anything you do say may be given in evidence.”

On Tuesday night, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, described it as an “embarrassment” for the Government and Mr Johnson personally.

She said: “This is an embarrassment that for the first time in UK history we have a PM interviewed under police caution.”

In 2006, when Sir Tony Blair was interviewed as part of the cash for honours investigation, aides told the Met Police that if he was questioned under caution, it would be a resigning matter.

While Downing Street would not confirm that the document, leaked to ITV News, was the same questionnaire received by Mr Johnson, a Scotland Yard spokesman said that he was not aware of more than one form being issued.

Another Met Police source said that if there were different questionnaires, they would all contain the same standard police caution.

The leaked questionnaire

It is believed that the letter has been sent to more than 50 people connected to the “partygate” allegations.

It asks people to account for their presence at a string of allegedly illegal events held in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

The letter informs the recipient there are three ways to respond to the questionnaire: remain silent and answer no questions; provide an answer to the written questions in the attached document; provide a prepared statement in your own words.

Legal experts said despite the caution being in written form it was akin to being questioned in person under caution.

The Met Police is investigating 12 events on eight separate dates that took place between May 2020 and April 2021.

The Prime Minister is reported to have attended at least six, but is understood to be rejecting claims he broke the law because the events took place in his place of work.

He has already responded to his questionnaire, which had a deadline of last Friday.

Detectives will now have to assess whether the responses mean Mr Johnson should be issued with a fixed penalty notice for any of the alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations.

He has repeatedly declined to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law and is issued with a fine.