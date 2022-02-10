Downing Street ‘partygate’ rule-breakers will be fined, Cressida Dick confirms

Dame Cressida Dick arriving at BBC London's studios on Thursday, where she confirmed fines would be given to some of those who attended Downing Street parties during lockdown - Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Fines will "clearly" be given to some of those who attended Downing Street parties, Dame Cressida Dick has confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner said the “partygate” scandal had "hugely disgusted" the general public, as detectives prepared to question more than 50 people accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Formal questionnaires will be sent out by Scotland Yard in the coming days, with recipients expected to include Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Anyone who is contacted as part of Operation Hillman will have seven days to respond and account for their allegedly illegal behaviour.

Dame Cressida confirmed on Thursday that it was inevitable that some of those contacted would end up receiving fixed penalty notices.

She said suspects would receive a questionnaire asking them if they had a "reasonable excuse" for attending an illegal gathering.

"Clearly some but probably not all of those people may very well end up with a fixed penalty notice," she added.

"I recognise this is something that has hugely disgusted many members of the public to see it has caused lots and lots of public concern."

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner also confirmed that Downing Street police officers had provided evidence as part of the partygate investigation.

She insisted "what they saw and what they knew" about illegal gatherings would come out as part of the investigation.

Scotland Yard faced criticism after claims Downing Street police officers must have turned a blind eye to parties taking place while the rest of the country was in lockdown.

But Dame Cressida said it was not the job of armed Metropolitan Police security officers to patrol the corridors of Whitehall looking for wrongdoing.

Speaking on BBC London, Dame Cressida defended her officers but said any relevant evidence would come out as part of the criminal investigation.

She said: "My officers are there primarily with firearms to keep people safe from terrorists, from armed attackers and the like, that is their primary job.

Story continues

"I do not ask them - and I am not going to start asking them - to patrol the corridors of Whitehall looking for what might be going on in offices that is not appropriate. We do not do that in any other environment.

"We need to find out what they saw, what they knew, if anything, and I assure you that will come out as part of the investigation."

Last month, The Telegraph revealed that members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, who guard government buildings, reportedly handed over “damning evidence” after being interviewed by Sue Gray.