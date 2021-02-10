Downing Street under fire over 'vanity' photographers with penchant for pooches

Harry Yorke
Dilyn, the Prime Minister&#39;s Jack Russell cross
Dilyn, the Prime Minister's Jack Russell cross

Their job description is to document the inner workings of Government and to provide a visual insight for members of the public.

But the decision to use Government photographers to snap endearing pictures of the Prime Minister’s pets is now under question, amid allegations that Downing Street is needlessly squandering taxpayers’ money.

Having enlisted veteran photographer Andy Parsons as a special adviser on becoming Prime Minister, Mr Johnson has recently added two civil service snappers to his top team.

The first, a photographer on secondment from the Ministry of Defence, is understood to have been working in Number 10 since last year, while the second is claimed to be working with ministers and departments across Whitehall.

However, the use of their expertise to chronicle the antics of Dilyn the dog, Mr Johnson’s Jack Russell cross, and Larry, the Number 10 “chief mouser”, have led critics to accuse him of “vanity.”

Questions over their role intensified on Wednesday evening as it emerged that a picture of Dilyn frolicking in the snow had been removed from Number 10’s public online gallery after a personal phone number for Carrie Symonds, Mr Johnson's fiancée, was accidentally captured.

The offending image - which showed Dilyn chewing on a stick - was deleted after it was pointed out that on closer inspection a close-up of his collar was inscribed with visible contact details.

Ms Symonds with Dilyn on the evening of the 2019 general election
Ms Symonds with Dilyn on the evening of the 2019 general election

The Daily Telegraph understands that the picture was uploaded accidentally, having been taken with the intention of being shared privately among friends.

Asked whether the pictures were an appropriate use of taxpayers’ money, the prime minister’s spokesman yesterday told reporters one of the photographers was a “a cross-government resource” who would “support other government departments in their work, and other cabinet ministers and ministers in the work they’re undertaking.”

“These photographers document the work of government, as well as the work inside No 10. They document the work of not just the Prime Minister but the whole of the Cabinet,” he added.

“We have three photographers in No 10. We have an MoD photographer as one of those three, you have seen recently that we have recruited a cross-Government photographer and you will know of Andy Parsons.”

Asked why press photographers could not do that job, the spokesman said: "It is obviously important that we record the activity of the Government. We make these pictures available for editorial use, not just domestically but internationally as well.”

"You are aware that we allow for other photographers to accompany ministers and prime ministers on visits also."

Resident cat Larry sits between a pair of photographers working opposite 10 Downing Street
Resident cat Larry sits between a pair of photographers working opposite 10 Downing Street

However, the move has been criticised by the Labour Party, with deputy leader Angela Rayner stating: "The public will be rightly questioning why there is apparently no limit on the money that can be found to pay for a coterie of vanity photographers for the Prime Minister."

Mr Parsons, a party political special adviser who works part-time but earns the full-time equivalent of £100,000-£104,999, is a long-standing photographer of Mr Johnson, having previously photographed him resigning from Theresa May’s Cabinet over her Chequers Brexit deal.

The third photographer was recruited recently after the role was advertised with a salary of up to £60,635-a-year.

The job advertisement for the one-year post, issued by the Cabinet Office, stated: “No two days will ever be the same in this role.

"One day you may accompany a cabinet minister on an international visit, working closely [with] press officers across Whitehall to deliver a series of coordinated announcements, and the next you will be working in the Cabinet Office producing innovative visual content.”

