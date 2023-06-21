Downing Street urges Bernard Jenkin to co-operate with police in lockdown party investigations

Sir Bernard Jenkin played a leading role on the privileges committee investigation into Boris Johnson

Downing Street has urged Sir Bernard Jenkin and other Conservative figures facing questions about alleged lockdown-busting gatherings to co-operate with police if they are approached.

Sir Bernard is in the spotlight after claims he attended an event allegedly to celebrate the 65th birthday of Baroness Jenkin, his wife, in December 2020 – despite a ban on socialising indoors in London.

A gathering with cake and drinks was said to have been hosted by Dame Eleanor Laing, deputy Commons speaker.

Sir Bernard has denied attending a drinks party and an ally has said no rules were broken, while Dame Eleanor insists she took advice on restrictions.

It is one of three allegations of rule-breaking currently being assessed by Scotland Yard during the pandemic.

The others relate to accusations relating to Boris Johnson and events at Downing Street and Chequers and a Christmas party involving Tory party staff.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s press secretary was asked: “On lockdown parties, we know the police are assessing various allegations – CCHQ, one involving Bernard Jenkin and Eleanor Laing that took place here, others that the Government handed over about Chequers.

“A lot of the people involved are Conservative activists, MPs and staff – would the PM encourage them to co-operate with the police?”

The press secretary replied: “Yes, of course.”

The MP for Harwich and North Essex is the most senior Tory member of the privileges committee, which last week published a 106-page report concluding that Mr Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over parties in lockdown.

After the accusations about Sir Bernard were first reported by Guido Fawkes website on the eve of the report, Mr Johnson accused him of “monstrous hypocrisy” and claimed he could no longer be considered a “valid judge”.

In his letter to Dame Harriet Harman, who led the investigation, Mr Johnson said: “If indeed he did attend a blatantly rule-breaking event, he would be guilty of doing exactly what he claims that I did.”

Sir Bernard tweeted for the first time in a fortnight on Wednesday to mark Armed Forces Week, but has kept silent on the allegations.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.