Downpour of rain plus heavy snow on the way
Heavy rain is forecast for the Central Valley, and Sierra snow for the next few days.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
These toasty socks might make you want winter to last a little bit longer.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Also on mega markdown: Yahoo reader faves like the Emeril Lagasse air fryer for under $80 and a Shark vac for over $100 off.
Over 40% off right now, this one-size-fits-all top is adored by over 8,000 shoppers.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
When Selkie, the fashion brand viral on Instagram and TikTok for its frothy, extravagant dresses, announces new collections, reception is generally positive. The brand’s upcoming Valentine’s Day drop was inspired by vintage greeting cards, and features saccharine images of puppies surrounded by roses, or comically fluffy kittens painted against pastel backdrops. Printed on sweaters and dresses adorned with bows, the collection was meant to be a nostalgic, cheeky nod to romance.
Check out the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV in spy shots out testing in winter.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
What you need to know about how to watch today's Buccs vs. Lions match.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Stellantis reveals the STLA Large unibody platform for its upcoming EVs, starting with Dodge and Jeep. It also supports ICE and hybrid powertrains.
You can currently get this surge protector at Amazon for under $10. Lveteks surge protector accommodates 5 AC outlets, 3 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port.
What the latest studies tell us about our health, from fitness to memory loss.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
If you can't stand clearing snow from your driveway, this discounted electric snow blower could be just the thing to help make the job easier.
'High-end coats really cannot hold a candle' to this puffer, says one of the 12,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star review.