Downstate counselor faces felony CSC charge in Charlevoix

Dec. 3—CHARLEVOIX — A downstate mental health professional faces felony charges that allege she took trips with an adult patient for sex, including to a Boyne City vacation rental booked on Airbnb.

Court records show Meaghan Irene Moineau, 40, of Lake Orion, faces two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, following an investigation by the Boyne City Police Department.

Moineau is scheduled to appear in 33rd Circuit Court for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Charlevoix County Prosecutor Christopher Tholen said Moineau is expected to plead guilty to a single count of fourth-degree CSC, and agree to the voluntary and permanent surrender of her professional counseling license.

Debra Geroux, a Troy-based attorney who represented Moineau in a complaint filed with a state board, declined to comment Tuesday.

State records show Moineau's license had been on "limited" status, and may have been eligible for reinstatement yet this year, after a state counseling board fined her $500 for an "ethical lapse," but did not revoke her license or require her to inform her clients of the sanction.

"Respondent has been open and honest about her conduct since the onset of the investigation into this matter," documents in a counseling board order state.

"Respondent acknowledged that her actions were an ethical lapse and indicate that she has taken steps to address what she believes to be the root cause of her actions, including taking time away from practice to work on issues in her personal life," the order states.

An attorney with the Michigan Attorney General's office represented the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which oversees the counseling board.

"That case did not specifically allege that Ms. Moineau engaged in Criminal Sexual Conduct, and the conviction for such occurred after our office's involvement with the licensing action," Danny Wimmer, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, said Friday.

Most CSC cases, Wimmer said, are brought by county prosecutors and not by the AG's office.

It is LARA, and not the AG's office, which maintains any comparative, trend-indicating statistics on state licensing actions taken against healthcare professionals and the grounds on which they are based, Wimmer said.

The National Institutes of Health has identified sexual harassment and sexual assault of patients and clients by healthcare providers as a severe, yet infrequently studied, problem.

It is one prevalent enough to inspire its own social media tag: #patientstoo.

In Michigan, between 2011 and 2016, LARA received more than 230 complaints of sexual misconduct by health professionals, ranging from inappropriate intimate relationships to rape, a review of LARA records shows.

Another 30 healthcare disciplinary cases involving patients or clients were logged by state boards and LARA in 2017 and 2018, records show.

Most of these statistics pre-date the Larry Nassar case — the disgraced and former Olympic gymnastics and Michigan State University physician now serving a 40- to 175-year federal prison sentence for sex crime convictions.

Taken together, these disciplinary records of healthcare licensees and the Nassar prosecution were credited, in 2018, with inspiring a range of proposed state legislation, including a bill to codify consequences for healthcare professionals.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018 signed a law extending the time that survivors of sexual assault have to file civil suits. But other legislation — which would have required doctors and others to preserve medical records for at least 15 years, and would make it a felony for healthcare professionals to sexually abuse their patients then lie about it — languished in committee.

In July, these and other changes to Michigan's sexual assault laws were signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It's too early to tell if, as Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee Chair Sen. Stephanie Chang predicted, the changes in the law also will change the culture around sexual assault.

The person who reported Moineau to police is a 28-year-old Clarkston man, and Tholen acknowledged there also is a stigma against men coming forward to report sexual crimes.

The man, who the Record-Eagle is not naming in order to protect his privacy, told police he'd sought counseling services from Moineau between July 2018 and December 2020, for treatment of depression and anxiety.

"Shortly thereafter (the man) said that Moineau started to get more personal," a police report states. "The first 'intimate, physical' encounter took place in Moineau's office on what could be described as Johnson's final day of therapy with her . . . This led to multiple trips both in and out of Michigan."

In 2021, a statement the man made to police said Moineau in April arranged for him to accompany Moineau to Frankenmuth; in May and again in July they went to Greenville, South Carolina, then to Chicago in August and finally to Boyne City in October.

"I was kept secret from everyone," the statement reads. "I was being used for sex despite her telling me that she loved me and was contemplating spending her life with me. When I told her how I felt, I was met with rage and yelling. She scared me. So I kept my mouth shut."

The relationship ended in November 2021; the man said his mental health declined and, by 2022, he wanted to seek treatment with a new therapist, but opted not to, after Moineau warned him of the likely consequences for her.

"She told me that her practice would be forced to close, all of her clients would go without help and coworkers would sue her if I talked," the man's statement reads. "So I decided not to seek therapy and suffered alone."

In July 2022, the man said he realized the extent of the abuse, reported Moineau to the Michigan Board of Counseling, contacted the Michigan Attorney General's office and the Oakland County Sheriff.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's office declined to file charges, and reportedly said the man had not produced enough evidence to prove he'd been "coerced" into a sexual relationship.

"I do not know the full picture of what occurred in Oakland County, but I am glad that we were able to pursue charges," Tholen said of the Charlevoix County case. "I am hopeful that justice will be achieved for the victim."

Tholen also said a supervisory prosecutor in Oakland County had since reached out, offering to either revisit the charging decision or agree not to issue charges if Moineau pleaded guilty in Charlevoix.

"My office spoke with the victim and he supports the agreement we have reached, including the component that Oakland County will not be issuing charges," Tholen said.

On Nov. 4, 2022, the counseling board's disciplinary subcommittee sanctioned Moineau, but did not revoke her license to practice and did not require her to inform current or new clients of the sanction.

Moineau was fined $500 and required to work under the supervision of another licensed counselor for one year. This supervisor would review Moineau's records, but Moineau was free to continue to see clients for one-on-one counseling sessions.

The Clarkston man, in his police statement, said this felt to him like a "slap on the wrist" and he subsequently reached out to the Boyne City Police.

"I can't help but feel as though, if the genders in this case were reversed, the matter would be treated with much more seriousness," the man said in his statement to Boyne City police.

Boyne City Police Department officer Kyle Smith sent a report to Prosecutor Tholen, records show, who then filed the felony charges in June.