Downstate counselor pleads guilty to misdemeanor CSC, surrenders license

Dec. 5—CHARLEVOIX — A downstate counselor pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge and will surrender her license after records show she traveled with a former patient for sex, including to a Boyne City vacation rental.

Meaghan Irene Moineau, 40, of Lake Orion, pleaded guilty in 33rd Circuit Court to one fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, which the judge called a high-court misdemeanor.

"For purposes of future convictions, it would be considered a felony," Judge Roy C. Hayes III said during a hearing Monday, which Moineau said she understood.

The plea follows an investigation by the Boyne City Police Department and subsequent charges filed in June by Prosecutor Christopher Tholen.

State records show Moineau's license had been on "limited" status and may have been eligible for reinstatement this year, after a state counseling board fined her $500 for an "ethical lapse" but did not revoke her license or require her to inform her clients of the sanction.

The person who reported Moineau to the state counseling board and to police is a 28-year-old Clarkston man, who police records show had sought treatment for anxiety and depression.

Tholen previously acknowledged the stigma against men coming forward to report sexual crimes.

Police records show Moineau provided counseling services to the man from July 2018 to December 2020.

The Boyne City trip occurred 10 months after the therapist-client counseling relationship had ended, Moineau's Petoskey-based attorney, Mary Beth Kur, told the judge.

A police report states Moineau had sex with the man in January 2021, and took trips with him that year to Frankenmuth in April, to Greenville, South Carolina, in May and July, to Chicago in August, and then to Boyne City on Oct. 10, 2021.

Moineau was not charged with any crimes related to those trips, court records show.

Tholen said Oakland County authorities agreed to forgo charges if Moineau pleaded guilty in Charlevoix County.

"I was kept secret from everyone," the man's statement to police reads. "I was being used for sex despite her telling me that she loved me and was contemplating spending her life with me. When I told her how I felt, I was met with rage and yelling. She scared me. So I kept my mouth shut."

The man attended Monday's remote hearing, although he did not have his camera turned on and did not speak to the judge.

Judge Hayes continued Moineau's bond and she is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 12.