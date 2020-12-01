Downstream Processing Market to be worth USD 45.49 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data
·5 min read

The increase in biologic infiltration and biological macromolecules and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals are driving the demand for the Downstream Processing market.

New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Downstream Processing Market is forecast to reach USD 45.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to the increased biological penetration and macromolecules, the global downstream processing market is projected to expand rapidly. Furthermore, the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products is anticipated to further boost market growth over the forecast timeline.

The rise in gene therapy and genetic engineering advancements is likely to augment market growth in the analysis period. The modern type of pharmaceuticals known as biopharmaceuticals has been born with the advent of genetic engineering instruments. There are medication compounds that are synthesized in mammalian cell systems that have therapeutic benefits. A popular model instance of biopharmaceutical medications, such as recombinant insulin, is widely available commercially for diabetic patients internationally at cheap rates. The creation of these medicinal compounds varies from medicines of low molecular weight that are chemically synthesized. Downstream processing costs 70.0% of a given biopharmaceutical's overall manufacturing expense, primarily due to costly chromatographic strategies like affinity, hydrophobic interaction, ion exchange, and exclusion of scale.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The spread of the COVID-19 infection has influenced industrial activities worldwide. Over the past few months, the market has witnessed a downturn that can predictably continue for the coming months. The outbreak led to the implementation of lockdown, which disrupted the workings of the asset management program as the healthcare sector witnessed a collapse in several countries. They were loaded with patients infected by the coronavirus. Millions of people were infected, and thousands of them died, including the healthcare staff. Although the market suffered a major setback at the time, the industry is bouncing back as there is a greater need for better management and upgrading the medical sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • The filtration segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the downstream processing industry over the forecast timeline. Filtration has reduced the need for innovative isolation and purifying methods and is highly important for contagious safety since a virus may have a major impact on the whole process.

  • The antibody segment is expected to encounter the fastest CAGR in the downstream processing industry over the forecast period. This is attributed to the advancement of effective platforms for generating higher antibody titers for monoclonal antibodies in mammal cultures.

  • The North American market is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecasted timeline. Ongoing advances in research in the North American biotechnology industry have contributed to substantial growth in transgenic product sales. Continual advancement in the biotechnology and biorefinery industries is also anticipated to provide the North American market for downstream processing with expansion opportunities.

  • Key participants include GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck KGaA, 3M, Lonza Group AG, Repligen Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Corning Incorporated, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Downstream Processing Market on the basis of product, method, application, end-user, and region:

  • Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Evaporators

    • Dryers

    • Chromatography

    • Centrifuges

    • Filters

    • Others

  • Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Purifying by Chromatography

    • Disruption of Cells

    • Concentration

      • Membrane filtration

      • Evaporation

    • Formulation

    • Solid-liquid Separation

      • Centrifugation

      • Filtration

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Enzyme Synthesis

    • Production of Hormones

    • Producing antibodies

    • Development of Antibiotics

    • Making Vaccinations

  • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • Contract Manufacturing Organizations

    • Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

    • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • U.K.

      • France

      • BENELUX

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • South Korea

      • Rest of APAC

    • MEA

      • Saudi Arabia

      • U.A.E.

      • Rest of MEA

    • Latin America

      • Brazil

      • Rest of LATAM

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Tissue Engineering Market Size, Growth & Analysis, By Material, By Application (Cancer, Urology, Neurology, Dental, Cell Banking & Cord Blood, Gynecology, Integumentary/Skin, Spine, Musculoskeletal, & Orthopedics, Vascular & Cardiology), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Downstream Processing Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product, By Method, By Application (Enzyme Synthesis, Production Of Hormones, Producing Antibodies, Development Of Antibiotics, Making Vaccinations), By End-User And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Animal Genetic Products Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Live Animal (Porcine, Poultry, Canine, Bovine, Others), By Genetic Material (Embryo, Semen), By Testing Service (Genetic Diseases, Genetic Trait Tests, DNA Typing, Others), By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Biochip Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product (DNA Chip, Lab-on-chip, Protein Chip, Others), By Technology (Microfluidics And Microarray), By Substrate Materials (Glass, Polymers, Silicon, Others), By Application (Genomics, Proteomics, Drug Discovery & Developments, In Vitro Diagnostics, Disease Diagnostics, Agriculture), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company, Academic & Research Institute, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region Forecast To 2027

Gene Synthesis Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Gene Library Synthesis, Custom Gene Synthesis), By End-Use (Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies), By Region, Forecast To 2027

