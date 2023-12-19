Downstream residents fighting Liberty Hill wastewater treatment plant over algae

Dave Bunnell is the leader of a group of homeowners who have hired attorneys to argue to state officials that the wastewater treatment plant in Liberty Hills needs to reduce the level of phosphorus it discharges into the river to reduce excessive algae growth.

GEORGETOWN — Dave Bunnell slowly walked in the shallow waters of the South San Gabriel River through blankets of algae clouding it.

Bunnell and other neighbors who live along the river in Georgetown and Leander, including Stephanie Morris, have been involved in a legal fight to get the Liberty Hill Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant to lower the amount of phosphorus in the treated wastewater it dumps into the water.

They and their lawyers say the phosphorus is causing the excessive growth of algae, which violates state water quality standards by preventing recreational uses of the river such as fishing and swimming.

"When we first got here, we could swim and fish in the river. But we can't do that anymore," said Bunnell, who bought his home on the river several years ago. The house is three miles downstream from where the treatment plant discharges into the river.

Some administrative law judges sided with the residents on Nov. 30, saying the Liberty Hill treatment plant needs to reduce the level of phosphorus in the treated wastewater it releases from .15 milligrams per liter to .015 milligrams per liter to prevent the overgrowth of algae, according to a proposal for a decision issued by the judges.

"Videos, photographs, and eye-witness testimonies in the record establish that the operation of the City’s wastewater plant has badly degraded the River for at least several miles downstream of the plant’s outfall," the document said.

But the three commissioners on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have the final say in the matter. They haven't scheduled a meeting yet to vote about it and are not under a deadline to do so, said Richard Richter, a TCEQ spokesman.

The lawyers for the city of Liberty Hill have objected to the proposed lowering of the limit on phosphorus, saying it violates Texas Surface Water Quality standard rules that apply to the river. The lawyers also say it would be too expensive to lower the amount of phosphorus in the water. The executive director of the TCEQ also has sided with the city of Liberty Hill, saying no permit has been issued in the state that requires the phosphorus level to be so low.

The Office of Public Interest Counsel, which was created by the Texas Legislature to make sure the public's interest is represented in issues considered by the environmental commission, has sided with the residents, saying it agreed that the phosphorus level should be lowered, according to their response to the decision by the administrative law judges.

State law allows treatment plants to dump treated wastewater into rivers. The fight about the phosphorus level in the South San Gabriel River began after the Liberty Hill wastewater plant submitted a renewal application to the TCEQ in 2018, according to the proposal for a decision from the administrative law judges. The application seeks to continue dumping treated wastewater in the river at a daily average flow not to exceed 2 million gallons per day in the interim phase, and a daily average flow not to exceed 4 million gallons per day in the final phase, according to the document.

The proposed renewal permit would have allowed the released phosphorus to remain at the current level of .15 milligrams per liter. Phosphorus is produced by several sources in the wastewater the plant treats, including human waste.

The Liberty Hill Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is about 8,800 feet southeast of the intersection of Texas 29 and U.S. 183 in Williamson County.

Liberty Hill is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. Its population has jumped from 967 residents in 2010 to 9,099 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census.

Morris, who lives in Leander near the outfall of the treatment plant and has been fighting for years against the degradation of the river, filed a request for a contested case hearing after a public hearing in 2020 about the proposed renewal permit. Bunnell and a group of his neighbors who entered the fight after Morris also filed a request for a hearing about their permit objections.

Administrative law judges from the State Office of Administrative Hearings held an initial hearing in 2022. The state office resolves disputes between Texas agencies, other governmental entities and citizens. The judges issued a proposal that included lowering the level of phosphorus the treatment plant could dump into the river.

The TCEQ asked the judges in 2023 to hold a second contested hearing to determine the level of phosphorus that could be released to comply with the Texas Surface Water Quality Standards, according to the decision from the administrative law judges. "Under the standards, the total phosphorus effluent limit should prevent excessive algal growth that impairs an existing use of the receiving water," the document said.

After the second contested hearing, the administrative judges issued their proposal for a decision saying that uses of the South San Gabriel River, under the Surface Water Quality Standards, include fishing, swimming, wading, tubing and paddling. The river could not be used for any of those activities at least 3.83 miles downstream of the outfall where the Liberty Hill plant discharges its wastewater because "the quantity of the algae growth is excessive," the document said.

The judges also said that various scientific experts had testified for the residents in the hearing that reducing the level of phosphorus to .015 milligrams per liter would reduce the growth of algae.

A lawyer for the city of Liberty Hill, Natasha Martin, disagreed. She said the judges are not “seeking to prevent degradation but are trying to force this permit to improve water quality from current conditions, which is not appropriate when the law requires only the prevention of future degradation and the maintenance of existing water quality,” according to the city of Liberty Hill's filing in the case.

Martin said that no other wastewater treatment plant in Texas has had to meet the low limits of phosphorus proposed by the administrative law judges. Martin also said that since the recommended permit limit “is below what any accredited lab in Texas can detect, it is infeasible of implementation.”

Another lawyer for the city of Liberty Hill, Rudy Metayer, said in an email it would be too expensive for the city to comply with the proposed lowered level of phosphorus.

"The state will be forcing the city to build another brand new wastewater treatment plant at a cost to the taxpayers of tens of millions of dollars with no guarantee that 0.015 mg/L total phosphorus will result in no excessive algae growth in the river," he said.

He said the phosphorus limit proposed by the administrative law judges was a "a made-up non scientifically based magic number."

The city's lawyers said the experts for the residents were not using data from acceptable laboratories approved by the National Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program, according to responses to the administrative judge's proposed decision.

Lauren Ice, an attorney for Morris, disagreed with the lawyers for the city of Liberty Hill. She said in an email that "the city's plan for growth is to simply sacrifice the South Fork San Gabriel to always be a river of algae."

The Texas Surface Water Quality Standards prevent degradation of water to the point that it impairs uses such as recreational, she said.

"Degradation is measured from the highest water quality sustained since November 28, 1975 — long before the city started discharging effluent — which is completely logical if you think about it. The city doesn't get a pass today because they've already filled the river with algae for the past decade," Ice said.

She also said there was a "mountain of scientific evidence" admitted in the contested case that was clear.

"Two of the country's leading academic researchers who study the effects of nutrient enrichment on freshwater streams examined the scientific literature, their own research, and site-specific water quality data on behalf of the protestants and determined a TP (total phosphorous - right?) limit of 0.015 mg/L is necessary to prevent excessive algal growth in the South Fork San Gabriel River," she said. ('algal' growth is CQ)

She also said there are labs that could test for the proposed lower limit of phosphorus in the water, according to a filing responding to the city of Liberty Hill's objections.

Ice also said the city could meet the proposed lower level of phosphorus by limiting its total amount of treated wastewater discharge into the river and trucking away the rest, according to the document she filed.

Phosphorus can cause algae growth in the river, which can lead to the death of fish and other aquatic life. A number of homeowners report that algae is preventing them from boating, swimming, or fishing in the South San Gabriel River.

